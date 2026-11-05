🚌 Hodgkins, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL & OTR Openings

Hodgkins is a solid spot right now if you like life on the road. A few local carriers are hiring for well‑paid CDL and OTR roles with steady miles.

Employer: Bulkmatic

Bulkmatic Location: Hodgkins, IL

Type: Full-time, CDL A

Pay: $95,000–$110,000 per year , top drivers $120K+ , $5,000 hiring bonus

, top drivers , Home time: Mostly local/regional, about 1 night out every other week, hotel provided

You’ll haul dry bulk using pneumatic equipment (they train you, no pneumatic experience needed). This is a physical job with loading/unloading, but it comes with strong pay, paid vacation/holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, boot & uniform program, and PPE paid for.

Employer: E & L Logistics LLC

Location: Hodgkins, IL

Type: Full-time, 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $1,600–$2,000 per week

Home time: 3 weeks OTR / 1 week home

Run OTR across the U.S. in a semi, with consistent freight, preplanned loads, weekly pay, and 24/7 dispatch support. Good fit if you want steady miles and don’t mind longer stretches on the road; fuel card provided.

Employer: E & L Logistics LLC

Location: Hodgkins, IL

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week

Home time: 3 weeks OTR / 1 week home

Drive a company 26-foot box truck OTR with no need to find your own loads. You get steady miles, weekly pay, a fuel card, flexible schedule, and 24/7 dispatch while you handle long-distance runs and basic load securement.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.