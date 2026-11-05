📢 Hunters can donate deer to feed Hocking County neighbors

📢 Donate your deer to feed neighbors in Hocking County

Hunters in Hocking County can donate venison to the SE Ohio Foodbank this November through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Field to Food Bank program.

Drop off your harvested deer at: Downs Bait and Gun

30586 Lake Logan Road, Logan

on November 21 and November 22.

There is no cost to participate. After processing, the venison will go to the SE Ohio Foodbank and be shared with local partner pantries to help feed neighbors in need. ODNR says one deer can provide about 168–200 servings of food.

Learn more and find other donation locations at ohiodnr.gov/DonateVenison.

Questions? Email DonateVenison@dnr.ohio.gov or call 1-800-WILDLIFE.