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📣 Hoboken Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Hoboken’s ad and medtech scene is busy right now, with a couple of strong sales and marketing roles open. If you’re good with clients and data, these are worth a look.
Sage Sales Representative – New Jersey North (Injury Prevention)
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Hoboken, NJ (field-based, New Jersey North territory)
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission, eligible for bonuses + benefits
- Salary: Not listed (commission-based)
You’ll sell Stryker’s Sage injury-prevention products to hospitals and healthcare facilities, working with nurses, clinical specialists, and administrators. This is a fit if you have 5+ years of professional experience (sales or clinical), like being in the field, and want uncapped commission with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, and more).
Alternate listing with the same role/details: Indeed posting
(USA) Manager, Account Strategy – Walmart Connect
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 221 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,000 – $186,000/year + performance bonus + potential stock
Lead omnichannel ad campaigns (search, display, CTV, social, digital OOH, sponsorships) for Walmart Connect, turning client goals into data-driven media plans. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in digital media/account strategy, are comfortable with metrics like CPM, ROAS, CTR, and want strong benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and clear growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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