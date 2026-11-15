Hoboken’s ad and medtech scene is busy right now, with a couple of strong sales and marketing roles open. If you’re good with clients and data, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Hoboken, NJ (field-based, New Jersey North territory)

(field-based, New Jersey North territory) Type: Full-time, 100% commission , eligible for bonuses + benefits

, eligible for Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

You’ll sell Stryker’s Sage injury-prevention products to hospitals and healthcare facilities, working with nurses, clinical specialists, and administrators. This is a fit if you have 5+ years of professional experience (sales or clinical), like being in the field, and want uncapped commission with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, and more).

Alternate listing with the same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Walmart

Location: 221 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,000 – $186,000/year + performance bonus + potential stock

Lead omnichannel ad campaigns (search, display, CTV, social, digital OOH, sponsorships) for Walmart Connect, turning client goals into data-driven media plans. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in digital media/account strategy, are comfortable with metrics like CPM, ROAS, CTR, and want strong benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.