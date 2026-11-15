Hoboken’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and working with food or drinks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acme Markets / Location: Hoboken, NJ

Acme Markets / Hoboken, NJ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about fresh fruits and veggies—slicing, dicing, packaging, and making displays look great. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping things clean and organized, and helping customers in a team-focused grocery setting.

Employer: metropolis / Location: Hoboken, NJ

/ Hoboken, NJ Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour

Work the line in a busy, hands-on kitchen, cooking and plating dishes to standard. Great if you already have cooking experience, can handle a fast pace, and want steady in-person work with both day and night shifts available.

Employer: BELOW SRO / Location: Hoboken, NJ

BELOW SRO / Hoboken, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: $6.09 per hour (plus tips, not detailed in listing)

High-end cocktail bar role for someone with 2–3+ years in serious cocktail programs. You’ll craft advanced drinks, prep syrups and infusions, and give guests a polished, story-driven experience—perfect if you love mixology and have a Hoboken bar card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.