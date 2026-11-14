Hoboken’s education scene is busy right now, especially with part‑time and adjunct roles. If you like helping students learn—but want flexibility—these are worth a look.

Employer: Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology Location: Hoboken, NJ (4 days on campus, 1 day remote)

(4 days on campus, 1 day remote) Type: Part-time, fixed term through June 30, 2027

Pay: $30–$36/hour

Category: Graduate academic advising

Work closely with Systems Engineering grad students—helping with study plans, course choices, and progress to graduation—while also supporting department events and communications. Good fit if you have advising or student services experience and like one‑on‑one work in a fast‑paced campus setting.

Employer: Boost Learning, LLC

Boost Learning, LLC Location: Hoboken, NJ 07030 (in-person, homes/schools/library)

(in-person, homes/schools/library) Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $70–$80/hour (higher possible based on needs)

(higher possible based on needs) Hours: About 2–6 hours/week, after school

Great side gig for experienced tutors or teachers who know Orton‑Gillingham and NJ standards. You’ll design personalized lessons in math/ELA, write short session notes, and enjoy a very flexible schedule as an independent contractor.

Employer: Stevens Institute of Technology – School of Business

Stevens Institute of Technology – School of Business Location: Hoboken, NJ (in-person, online, or hybrid)

(in-person, online, or hybrid) Type: Part-time, non-tenure-track

Pay: $8,000–$12,000 per course (based on rank equivalent)

(based on rank equivalent) Term: Spring 2027

Teach business courses at the undergrad or grad level, with support from the department for course design and standards. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. in Business or related field and want to stay active in teaching without a full-time load.

Employer: Stevens Institute of Technology – Online Adjuncts

Stevens Institute of Technology – Online Adjuncts Location: Hoboken, NJ (online course)

Type: Part-time

Pay: <8 students: $1,000/student; 8–16: $8,025; 17–25: $9,150; 26–50: $10,300

Online graduate teaching role for someone with at least a master’s in a related field and prior teaching experience. You’ll run a fully online class—lectures, grading, feedback, and virtual office hours—with pay that scales based on enrollment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools list similar roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.