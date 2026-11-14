undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Hoboken NJ Education Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Hoboken’s education scene is busy right now, especially with part‑time and adjunct roles. If you like helping students learn—but want flexibility—these are worth a look.
Academic Advisor, Systems Engineering (Fixed Term)
- Employer: Stevens Institute of Technology
- Location: Hoboken, NJ (4 days on campus, 1 day remote)
- Type: Part-time, fixed term through June 30, 2027
- Pay: $30–$36/hour
- Category: Graduate academic advising
Work closely with Systems Engineering grad students—helping with study plans, course choices, and progress to graduation—while also supporting department events and communications. Good fit if you have advising or student services experience and like one‑on‑one work in a fast‑paced campus setting.
Orton Gillingham Tutor (K–8)
- Employer: Boost Learning, LLC
- Location: Hoboken, NJ 07030 (in-person, homes/schools/library)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $70–$80/hour (higher possible based on needs)
- Hours: About 2–6 hours/week, after school
Great side gig for experienced tutors or teachers who know Orton‑Gillingham and NJ standards. You’ll design personalized lessons in math/ELA, write short session notes, and enjoy a very flexible schedule as an independent contractor.
Spring 2027 Adjunct – School of Business
- Employer: Stevens Institute of Technology – School of Business
- Location: Hoboken, NJ (in-person, online, or hybrid)
- Type: Part-time, non-tenure-track
- Pay: $8,000–$12,000 per course (based on rank equivalent)
- Term: Spring 2027
Teach business courses at the undergrad or grad level, with support from the department for course design and standards. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. in Business or related field and want to stay active in teaching without a full-time load.
Adjunct Faculty – SYS 637-ONL-NGC
- Employer: Stevens Institute of Technology – Online Adjuncts
- Location: Hoboken, NJ (online course)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: <8 students: $1,000/student; 8–16: $8,025; 17–25: $9,150; 26–50: $10,300
Online graduate teaching role for someone with at least a master’s in a related field and prior teaching experience. You’ll run a fully online class—lectures, grading, feedback, and virtual office hours—with pay that scales based on enrollment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools list similar roles or future openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.