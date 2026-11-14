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Hoboken
Water repairs causing outages in SW Hoboken
13 days ago
Crews are making emergency water repairs at Paterson Ave & Observer Hwy between Monroe St and Jackson St in southwest Hoboken, causing service interruptions for four buildings in that area. Traffic is affected, with road closures at these locations, so drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hoboken OEM
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