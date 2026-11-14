Hoboken neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from skin care to baby gear to gaming accessories. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Category: Health & beauty – skin care / cleanser

Location: Pickup in Hoboken, NJ

Condition: Used – Good

The owner says there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s just not suitable for their skin type. They started using it about 6 months ago. This is a nice option if you want to try an oil cleanser without paying full price.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Infantino 3-in-1 Sit, Walk & Ride Unicorn

Category: Toys & Games – baby gear

Location: Pickup in Hoboken, NJ

Condition: Used – Good

This cute unicorn toy works as a sit-and-play toy, push-along walker, and ride-on for ages 6–36 months. It has light-up 1-2-3 buttons with music and sounds, and the owner notes that lights and sounds work. There are some pen marks on the face, shown in the photos, but it’s still a solid freebie for little ones.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: SCUF video game controller (only the Space controller is available)

Category: Electronics & computers – video game controller

Location: Hoboken, NJ

Condition: Used – Like New

Comes with the original box, cables, and accessories. The seller notes they are open to offers, so you may want to message them to confirm if they’re still offering it free or if they’re now taking paid offers.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Hoboken tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.