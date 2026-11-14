Hoboken’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to flexible community work. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Hudson Regional Health Location: Hoboken, NJ

Type: Per Diem, Night (7:00 pm – 7:30 am)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital med-surg role where you’ll assess, implement, and evaluate patient care and coordinate with the care team. Good fit if you have NJ RN license, BLS/ACLS, and 2+ years Med Surg/Telemetry and want flexible per diem nights.

Employer: JAG Physical Therapy

Location: Hoboken, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Perks: Up to $7,500 sign-on bonus, up to $2,500 relocation bonus, quarterly bonuses, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, up to 4 weeks PTO, CEU reimbursement, mentorship for new grads

Outpatient ortho PT role focused on evaluations, treatment plans, and daily care using EMR. Great if you want strong benefits, growth paths, and a busy, team-based clinic environment.

Employer: Learners' Compass

Location: Home & school-based cases across Hudson County (including Hoboken)

Type: Flexible/Field-based (contract-style)

Salary: Not listed

Work with children with autism and behavioral needs in home and school settings. You’ll run assessments, write and oversee BIPs, supervise BT/RBTs, and collaborate with families and schools — with flexible hours you choose (daytime, after-school, weekends).

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Hudson Regional Health Location: Hoboken, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role handling pre-, intra-, and post-op care for surgical patients and coordinating with the surgical team. Best for nurses with valid NJ RN license, BLS/ACLS, and prior OR or relevant experience who want steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you can often find related roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.