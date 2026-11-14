Hoboken’s tech scene is buzzing, and a lot of roles here are open to remote or open-location candidates. If you’re in IT and want strong pay and modern stacks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nityo Infotech

Nityo Infotech Location: Hoboken, NJ (remote)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deep front-end role using React 19, Three.js, React Three Fiber, TypeScript, Zustand, and modern tooling. You’ll own complex 3D UI features, keep performance smooth on low-end devices, and make the app fully accessible for all users.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (US), Hoboken listing

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $142,600–$297,200 base (range varies by US location)

Lead ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management projects, manage teams of 5–10+, and work with big-name clients on AI-enabled asset management. Great fit if you have ServiceNow certifications, Big 4 or similar consulting experience, and want a mix of leadership, architecture, and client-facing work.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (US), Hoboken listing

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $106,900–$200,600+ base (range varies by US location)

Hands-on AI/ML and generative AI role where you sit with clients, scope problems, and build production systems using Python, cloud platforms, foundation models, RAG, MLOps/LLMOps and more. Ideal if you want to stay close to code while still leading high-impact client work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the same teams are hiring for nearby roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.