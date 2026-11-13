Hoboken’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from field nursing to behavioral health and autism support. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health (Aetna team)

CVS Health (Aetna team) Location: Hoboken / Hudson County, NJ (must live in Hudson County)

(must live in Hudson County) Type: Full-time , work from home with 25–50% local travel

, work from home with Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: $66,575 – $142,576/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Application window closes: 12/12/2026

Field RN role focused on Medicare/Medicaid members with complex medical and social needs. You’ll work mostly from home, meeting members in the community, doing assessments, care plans, and coordinating services using an integrated care model.

Key requirements:

Active, unrestricted RN license in NJ

3+ years clinical experience

Must live in Hudson County and have reliable transportation

and have reliable transportation Associate’s in Nursing required; BSN preferred

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Location: Hoboken, NJ (Acute Medical Detox Unit)

Type: Likely Full-time, Exempt

Likely Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (occasional evenings/weekends)

(occasional evenings/weekends) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)

Lead clinical and operational work for an acute medical detox unit. You’ll oversee admissions, utilization management, counseling staff, and program quality, plus build community and court relationships.

Key requirements:

Master’s in Social Work or Counseling (MSW/MA/MS)

5+ years in addiction treatment, including 2+ years clinical supervision

in addiction treatment, including Experience in medically managed detox required

required LCADC with CCS highly preferred (or LCSW/LPC with CCS)

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Hoboken, NJ (home, school, and clinic settings)

(home, school, and clinic settings) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Flexible / after-school hours

Pay: $20 – $30 per hour

Great fit if you enjoy working with kids and want to grow in ABA. You’ll provide one-on-one ABA therapy to children on the autism spectrum, following plans created by a BCBA, with strong supervision and support.

Key requirements:

High school diploma , age 18+

, age Reliable transportation and valid driver’s license

Open to feedback and interested in behavioral health

RBT certification is a plus; training support available if you’re not yet certified

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.