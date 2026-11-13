undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Hoboken NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Hoboken’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from field nursing to behavioral health and autism support. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Case Manager RN – Field (Hudson County, NJ)
- Employer: CVS Health (Aetna team)
- Location: Hoboken / Hudson County, NJ (must live in Hudson County)
- Type: Full-time, work from home with 25–50% local travel
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Salary: $66,575 – $142,576/year + bonus eligible
- Application window closes: 12/12/2026
Field RN role focused on Medicare/Medicaid members with complex medical and social needs. You’ll work mostly from home, meeting members in the community, doing assessments, care plans, and coordinating services using an integrated care model.
Key requirements:
- Active, unrestricted RN license in NJ
- 3+ years clinical experience
- Must live in Hudson County and have reliable transportation
- Associate’s in Nursing required; BSN preferred
Behavioral Health & Detox Clinical Coordinator
- Employer: Hudson Regional Health
- Location: Hoboken, NJ (Acute Medical Detox Unit)
- Type: Likely Full-time, Exempt
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (occasional evenings/weekends)
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)
Lead clinical and operational work for an acute medical detox unit. You’ll oversee admissions, utilization management, counseling staff, and program quality, plus build community and court relationships.
Key requirements:
- Master’s in Social Work or Counseling (MSW/MA/MS)
- 5+ years in addiction treatment, including 2+ years clinical supervision
- Experience in medically managed detox required
- LCADC with CCS highly preferred (or LCSW/LPC with CCS)
Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) / Behavior Technician
- Employer: Circle Care Services
- Location: Hoboken, NJ (home, school, and clinic settings)
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Flexible / after-school hours
- Pay: $20 – $30 per hour
Great fit if you enjoy working with kids and want to grow in ABA. You’ll provide one-on-one ABA therapy to children on the autism spectrum, following plans created by a BCBA, with strong supervision and support.
Key requirements:
- High school diploma, age 18+
- Reliable transportation and valid driver’s license
- Open to feedback and interested in behavioral health
- RBT certification is a plus; training support available if you’re not yet certified
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have related roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.