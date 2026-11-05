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Hoboken
Road closures in Southwest Hoboken after truck crash
8 days ago
Jersey Ave. northbound into Hoboken is closed after a tractor-trailer hit the train trestle, and Grove St. in southwest Hoboken is closed in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the Southwest Hoboken area and seek other routes. More information: https://t.co/AVhByd4F7W
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hoboken Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.