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Hoboken
Road closures in Southwest Hoboken after truck crash
8 days ago
A tractor-trailer hit a train trestle, and Jersey Ave. is now closed northbound into Hoboken. Drivers are urged to avoid Southwest Hoboken, as Grove St. is also closed in both directions. More information: https://t.co/AVhByd4F7W
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hoboken (official municipal government)
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