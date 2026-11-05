🏥 Hoboken Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Hoboken’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from pet care leadership to flexible side-gig nursing. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around Hoboken, NJ.

Employer: Bond Vet

Bond Vet Location: Hoboken, NJ

Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 + production + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Lead a modern vet clinic that offers both primary and urgent care for pets. This role mixes hands-on doctor work with leadership, mentorship, and clinic decision-making, plus strong perks like no overnights/on-call, flexible schedules, CE support, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a growing ABA organization)

(recruiting for a growing ABA organization) Location: Hoboken, NJ (hybrid remote, center/home-based)

(hybrid remote, center/home-based) Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Oversee ABA programs for children with autism with low billable hours, in-house CEUs, and a focus on quality over volume. You’ll design treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and work closely with families in a mission-driven, clinically focused setting.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hoboken, NJ (in-person, mobile)

Pay: $45.00 – $150.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, 5–20 hours/week

Great fit if you want flexible, higher-paying shifts doing vitamin IV infusions. You’ll assess patients, start IVs independently, monitor for reactions, and document care, ideal for an experienced RN with strong IV skills and a New Jersey and/or New York license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.