💻 Hoboken IT Roles with EY – Multiple High-Paying Openings

Hoboken’s tech scene is buzzing, and EY is hiring for several senior IT roles right across the river from NYC. If you’re strong in security, architecture, or MarTech, these are worth a look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Hoboken, NJ (global, multi-cloud environment)

(global, multi-cloud environment) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US base): $91,100 – $185,900+ depending on office location

Lead design and implementation of endpoint and data security across Azure/AWS/GCP and on‑prem. Great fit if you have 4+ years in InfoSec, strong Linux/Mac/Windows endpoint security, and scripting skills in Python/Ansible/PowerShell.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Hoboken, NJ (role can sit anywhere in country)

(role can sit anywhere in country) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US base): $131,900 – $269,000+ depending on office location

Senior architecture role owning AI‑driven Identity & Access Management strategy, including agentic AI, Entra ID, SailPoint, CyberArk, and Microsoft security stack. Ideal if you bring 12+ years in IT, deep IAM experience, and hands‑on AI/ML in security.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Hoboken, NJ (US/UK based candidates)

(US/UK based candidates) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US base): $139,300 – $300,900+ depending on office location

Lead the global MarTech architecture for CRM, CDP, CMS, automation, and analytics, with a big focus on AI‑ready data and personalization. Best for folks with strong MarTech/AdTech platform experience (Adobe, Salesforce, CDPs) and enterprise architecture skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—EY often has related openings and flexible locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.