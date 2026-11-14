Hobbs has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from banking to big-box retail and travel centers. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 1910 N Turner St, Hobbs, NM 88240

Type: Full-time

Posting end date: 15 Nov 2026

Frontline banking role helping customers with accounts, credit applications, and everyday transactions. Good fit if you like building long-term relationships and want career growth with a major bank; Saturday shifts and SAFE registration are required.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time

Restaurant cashier role where you’ll handle guest payments and support the front-of-house team in a busy sports bar setting. Nice option if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and a lively, fast-paced workplace.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35 per hour (starting range)

Travel center cashier job serving drivers and travelers with quick, friendly service. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, PTO, low-cost health plans (for full-time), 401(k), and more, plus chances to learn other roles in the store.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #549

Location: 3800 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

(plus possible hourly premiums) Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Stock and rotate fresh meat and produce, keep displays full, and follow food safety rules. Includes performance incentives, health and financial benefits, PTO, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for lots of roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.