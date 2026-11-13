Hobbs has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers. Here are a few admin roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Authentic Promotions

Authentic Promotions Location: Hobbs, NM (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (likely full-time or part-time, not stated)

Other (likely full-time or part-time, not stated) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Support a local office with day-to-day tasks, emails, and basic computer work. Great if you know Outlook, Excel, and Word, are detail-oriented, and want a place that values work ethic and willingness to learn. Includes paid time off.

Employer: Guidance Center of Lea County

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week, non-exempt)

Pay: Not listed

Be the main admin support for the CareLink NM mental health program—handling phones, reports, spreadsheets, and client files. Good fit if you’re strong with Microsoft Office, can multitask, and like work that supports community mental health services.

Employer: Guidance Center of Lea County

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week, non-exempt)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 10:00 am–7:00 pm , Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm , rotating Saturdays 8:00 am–12:00 pm

Mon–Thu , Fri , Pay: Not listed

Front desk role greeting clients, answering phones, helping with intake forms, scheduling, and insurance checks for a busy behavioral health clinic. Good if you’re calm under pressure, like helping people, and are comfortable with computers and data entry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.