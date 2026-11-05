🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Hobbs, NM

Hobbs has a solid mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from big box stores to phone sales and convenience stores. Good options here if you like helping people, staying active, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (starting pay varies by experience and location)

Active, on-your-feet role helping customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot organized. Good fit if you like working outdoors at times, using equipment, and staying busy instead of sitting at a register.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 1819 N Turner St, Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $48,930–$75,000 (hourly + uncapped commission for top sellers)

Front-line phone and tech sales with strong earning potential if you hit your goals. Great if you speak Spanish and English, enjoy talking with people, and want solid benefits like medical, 401(k), tuition help, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc. / Ross Dress for Less

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time / Overnight

Full-time / Overnight Salary: Not listed

Night shift role focused on stocking, organizing the sales floor, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good match if you like quieter shifts, staying active (lots of walking, lifting, and bending), and helping keep the store ready for the next day.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, restock shelves, and learn basic diagnostics with AutoZone tools. Great entry role if you’re at least 16, like cars or want to learn, and need a flexible schedule with room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced version of the sales role, with extra duties like installing wipers, batteries, and bulbs and helping lead the team. Best for 18+ with some automotive knowledge who want full-time hours and a path into leadership.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Hobbs, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range may be listed on employer site; not specified here

All-around convenience store role: cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Good if you want flexible schedules, like fast-paced work, and are interested in a company that promotes from within and offers perks like PTO, tuition help, and holiday premium pay (where eligible).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, pay, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.