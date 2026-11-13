📅 Mystery book chat: The Darkness Knows in Hobart

Love historical mysteries? Join the Hobart Branch for a book discussion of The Darkness Knows by Cheryl Honigford.

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2027

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Children's Program Room, Hobart Branch, 100 N. Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

The story is set in Chicago, 1938, where a radio actress is found dead at the station and another, Vivian Witchell, may be the next victim. Vivian teams up with private detective Charlie Haverman to untangle clues, suspects, and secrets.

How to join:

Register by logging in with your library card number and PIN, or sign up by phone at (219) 942-2243, or in person at your nearest library.

Questions? Email hobart@lcplin.org or call (219) 942-2243.