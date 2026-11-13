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📅 Hobart mystery book chat: *The Darkness Knows* Jan 19, 2027
📅 Mystery book chat: The Darkness Knows in Hobart
Love historical mysteries? Join the Hobart Branch for a book discussion of The Darkness Knows by Cheryl Honigford.
- Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2027
- Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- Location: Children's Program Room, Hobart Branch, 100 N. Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
The story is set in Chicago, 1938, where a radio actress is found dead at the station and another, Vivian Witchell, may be the next victim. Vivian teams up with private detective Charlie Haverman to untangle clues, suspects, and secrets.
How to join:
Register by logging in with your library card number and PIN, or sign up by phone at (219) 942-2243, or in person at your nearest library.
Questions? Email hobart@lcplin.org or call (219) 942-2243.
More Info: The Darkness Knows by Cheryl Honigford | Lake Coun...
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