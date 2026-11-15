Hobart is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are all waiting at the Humane Society of Hobart, Inc. for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Health: Vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered (from the "Gymnastics" litter, raised in foster care with mom Aerial)

Somersault, also called Ramen, came in as an unweaned baby and has grown up in a loving foster home. He’s now healthy, fixed, and ready to start life with his forever family.

👉 Meet Somersault/Ramen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Sully is a sweet brown baby boy looking for a safe, cozy home where he can grow up loved and spoiled.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Boo is a tiny brown girl with big kitten energy and lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Humboldt is a handsome tuxedo kitten, dressed up like he’s ready for a fancy party every day.

👉 Meet Humboldt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Gentoo is another charming tuxedo baby, ready to bring some classic black-and-white style to your home.

👉 Meet Gentoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Macaroni is a sweet tuxedo girl with a fun name and a bright future ahead of her.

👉 Meet Macaroni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Fiordland is a sleek black kitten who will grow into a stunning house panther.

👉 Meet Fiordland and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Rockhopper is another all-black cutie, perfect for someone who loves classic, shiny black cats.

👉 Meet Rockhopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Adelie is a darling tuxedo girl, ready to curl up in a sunny window or on your lap.

👉 Meet Adelie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Phone: (219) 942-0103

Emperor is a regal little black kitten who’s ready to rule your heart and your couch.

👉 Meet Emperor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, stop by the Humane Society of Hobart, Inc. in person—no appointment needed—or call (219) 942-0103 to ask about these little ones.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.