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🐱 Playful Hobart Kittens Ready to Join Loving Families
Hobart is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are all waiting at the Humane Society of Hobart, Inc. for someone to bring them home.
Somersault/Ramen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
- Health: Vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered (from the "Gymnastics" litter, raised in foster care with mom Aerial)
Somersault, also called Ramen, came in as an unweaned baby and has grown up in a loving foster home. He’s now healthy, fixed, and ready to start life with his forever family.
👉 Meet Somersault/Ramen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Sully is a sweet brown baby boy looking for a safe, cozy home where he can grow up loved and spoiled.
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Boo is a tiny brown girl with big kitten energy and lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Humboldt
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Humboldt is a handsome tuxedo kitten, dressed up like he’s ready for a fancy party every day.
👉 Meet Humboldt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gentoo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Gentoo is another charming tuxedo baby, ready to bring some classic black-and-white style to your home.
👉 Meet Gentoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Macaroni
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Macaroni is a sweet tuxedo girl with a fun name and a bright future ahead of her.
👉 Meet Macaroni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fiordland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Fiordland is a sleek black kitten who will grow into a stunning house panther.
👉 Meet Fiordland and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rockhopper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Rockhopper is another all-black cutie, perfect for someone who loves classic, shiny black cats.
👉 Meet Rockhopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adelie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Adelie is a darling tuxedo girl, ready to curl up in a sunny window or on your lap.
👉 Meet Adelie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emperor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
- Phone: (219) 942-0103
Emperor is a regal little black kitten who’s ready to rule your heart and your couch.
👉 Meet Emperor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, stop by the Humane Society of Hobart, Inc. in person—no appointment needed—or call (219) 942-0103 to ask about these little ones.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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