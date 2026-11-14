Hobart’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re handy with tools or just getting started. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Hobart, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and wire custom electrical panels and harnesses for specialized equipment. You’ll read schematics, install and terminate components, test and troubleshoot systems, and document your work while following strict safety rules.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Location: Hobart, IN (Northwest Indiana food factory)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.25–$15.25 per hour, weekly pay; 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift

Entry-level role on a food production line—no experience needed and training is provided. You’ll package food, check quality, label and box items, and help keep the area clean and safe, with benefits like health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Location: Hobart, IN (Portage-area facility)

Type: Full-time, long-term

Pay: $18–$21 per hour, weekly pay; 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift

For experienced forklift drivers (stand-up and sit-down) with recent hands-on time. You’ll move materials, load/unload trucks, and support warehouse flow in a busy manufacturing setting, with steady hours and room to build long-term experience.

If something here fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.