🚧 Hobart, IN Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hobart’s trades scene is busy right now—solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring now.

Employer: Daifuku

Daifuku Location: Hobart, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)

Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

Work for a major material handling manufacturer with clear career paths and a full benefits package. Great fit if you have 1+ year welding experience, can read blueprints and a tape measure, and want steady indoor work with modern equipment.

Employer: Daifuku North America

Location: Hobart, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)

Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour (same role/shift as above, separate posting)

Another posting for Daifuku’s 2nd shift welding team, joining metal parts for conveyor and robotics systems. If you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with hand/power tools, and like the idea of growing in a large manufacturing company, this is worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hobart, IN (in-person)

Type: Likely full-time / project-based (listed as OTHER)

Likely (listed as OTHER) Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour

Outdoor work on residential, commercial, and industrial roofs, plus chances to help with siding, stucco, masonry, and more. Good match if you’ve got roofing or general construction experience and want varied projects with strong hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexibility on experience or schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.