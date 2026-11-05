📅 Lady Brickies girls basketball home opener – Nov. 7

The Hobart High School girls basketball team is kicking off their home season with a game against Boone Grove on November 7.

JV game: starts at 11:00 AM

starts at Varsity game: will follow right after the JV game

will follow right after the JV game Location: Hobart High School

Fans, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the Lady Brickies at their home opener.