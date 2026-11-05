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Basketball
📅 Lady Brickies girls basketball home opener Nov. 7
3 days ago
📅 Lady Brickies girls basketball home opener – Nov. 7
The Hobart High School girls basketball team is kicking off their home season with a game against Boone Grove on November 7.
- JV game: starts at 11:00 AM
- Varsity game: will follow right after the JV game
- Location: Hobart High School
Fans, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the Lady Brickies at their home opener.
More Info: Lady Brickie Home Opener vs. Boone Grove on 11/7 -...
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