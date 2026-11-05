🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Hobart, IN

Hobart’s food and fun scene is busy right now, and a few local spots are adding to their teams. If you like people, fast pace, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Illiana Gametruck (GameTruck)

Illiana Gametruck (GameTruck) Location: Hobart, IN (in-person, driving to party locations)

(in-person, driving to party locations) Type: Part-time (weekends heavily preferred)

(weekends heavily preferred) Pay: $18–$20/hour + tips + potential bonuses

Host mobile video game birthday parties in a 65-foot truck and trailer. You’ll drive the rig to events, run the games, keep kids engaged, and make sure the trailer stays clean and professional. Great fit if you’re good with kids, love video games, have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record, and want flexible weekend work.

Employer: Hoogland Restaurant Group (Marco’s Pizza)

Location: Hobart, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Make hand-tossed pizzas, take customer orders, handle the register, and keep the kitchen clean and stocked. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with company match, free employee meals, and paid training for full-time staff. Solid option if you want a long-term spot with room to grow—many leaders started in this same job.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.