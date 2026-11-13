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VA and Department of War Go-Live on Oracle Health Information Network Under TEFCA
By Jasmine Pennic,7 days ago
Oracle Health announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of War (DoW) went live on the Oracle Health Information Network on November 5, 2026. The Oracle Health Information Network operates as a designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under the federal Trusted Exchange Framework and...