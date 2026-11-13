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Why AI-Assisted 100% Registry Review Is Essential for Clinical Data Integrity
By Brent Dover, CEO, Carta Healthcare,7 days ago
Hospitals are judged by numbers that begin with a person reading a chart. Surgical complications, cancer outcomes, cardiac and stroke measures, and many of the quality scores that shape public rankings all trace back to clinical registries. Those registries don’t fill themselves. Trained staff comb through each patient’s record and enter the details by hand. It’s slow, meticulous work that most people never see, but it’s how healthcare performance gets measured.