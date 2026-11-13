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XpertDox Raises $20M to Scale Neuro-Symbolic AI Medical Coding Across Thin-Margin Providers
By Fred Pennic,7 days ago
Scottsdale, Arizona-based AI healthcare company XpertDox announced a $20M Series A investment round led by Savant Growth with funding from investment partner Kennet Partners. XpertDox’s flagship XpertCoding platform automates medical coding by converting unstructured clinical documentation inside electronic health records (EHRs) into compliant, auditable coded billing data. Over the...