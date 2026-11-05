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CMS Finalizes CY 2027 Physician Fee Schedule to Accelerate Value-Based Prevention and Curb Duplicate Billing
By Fred Pennic,3 days ago
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized the Calendar Year (CY) 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Final Rule (CMS-1848-F), advancing Medicare Part B payment policies to take effect on January 1, 2027. Traditional Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting will officially sunset beginning with the CY 2031...