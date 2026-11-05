undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wolters Kluwer Survey Exposes the Chasm Between Enterprise AI Acceleration and Consumer Drug Safety Trust
By Jasmine Pennic,3 days ago
Wolters Kluwer Health released research based on nationwide surveys conducted by CITE Research in August 2026, evaluating 1,016 healthcare consumers and 117 senior leaders across pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), payer drug management teams, retail pharmacies, and digital health technology companies. A structural divide exists between industry implementation velocity and patient...