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HHS Welcomes VA and Defense Health to TEFCA to Unify Care for Millions of Veterans and Service Members
By Fred Pennic,4 days ago
The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) at HHS today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and defense health leadership have formally joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA®). The expansion connects active-duty service members, military warfighters, veterans, and...
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