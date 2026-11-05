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Roche Partners with Chai Discovery to Deploy Chai-3 Across Global Therapeutic Pipelines
By Fred Pennic,4 days ago
Artificial intelligence molecular engineering leader Chai Discovery announced an enterprise collaboration with Swiss multinational healthcare giant Roche to deploy Chai’s AI models and platform across multiple therapeutic discovery programs. The collaboration centers on integrating Chai’s proprietary computer-aided design (CAD) suite for protein-based therapeutics into Roche’s core research and early...