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Former Salesforce CMO Dr. Joshua Newman Appointed Chief Medical Officer at Navina
By Healthcare Executive Appointments,4 days ago
Navina, the artificial intelligence-powered clinical intelligence platform designed for primary care and value-based care delivery, officially announced the appointment of Dr. Joshua Newman, MD, MSHS, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Newman brings nearly two decades of healthcare software leadership at global enterprise scale, having spent nearly 15...