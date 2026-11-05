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Consumer AI Is Healthcare’s New Front Door. Who’s Deciding What Happens There?
By Our Thought Leaders,3 days ago
One in four U.S. adults, more than 66 million people, have now used AI tools or chatbots for health information or advice according to a West Health–Gallup survey released in April. Most aren’t using it in place of care. They’re using it around care: 59% of recent users researched their medical question with AI before seeing a doctor, and 56% did so afterward.