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Advancing Clinical Trials Through Digital Health Technology
By Cecilia Xi, PhD, VP of ClinicalScientific Affairs at Vivalink,2 days ago
Decentralized and hybrid trials continue to grow in popularity, making it essential for contract research organizations (CROs) to seamlessly integrate remote wearable technologies into trial operations. Traditional, site-based trials often miss meaningful changes between participant visits, so remote wearable devices are appealing because they improve study quality through continuous, real-world data collection. One study showed that a 14-day adhesive ECG patch detected arrhythmias in 59.5% of patients, compared to 19% with a traditional 24-hour Holter monitor, demonstrating the potential of wearable devices.