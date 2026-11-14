Hiram’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both clinic and hospital work. Here are a couple of solid roles if you want patient impact without a traditional full-time floor job.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Hiram, GA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time, weekend, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses and social workers with discharge planning, Medicare paperwork, and patient resources so patients get home safely and on time. Good fit if you have 3+ years customer/clerical experience, strong computer skills, and want a patient-facing role without a clinical license.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different link.

Employer: Vironix Health (on-site at Georgia Kidney Associates – Paulding )

Vironix Health (on-site at ) Location: 144 Bill Carruth Pkwy #1400, Hiram, GA 30141

Type: 1099 independent contractor, 25–40 hrs/week, hybrid

Pay: About $24–$32/hour on average; top MAs up to ~$40/hour (mix of hourly + per-enrollment pay)

Use your CMA/CCMA/LPN skills in a mostly desk and virtual care role—onboard kidney, heart, and lung patients into a remote monitoring program and follow their vitals from home and on-site. Great if you want above-average income, some work-from-home days, and less physical strain than typical hands-on clinical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Hiram tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.