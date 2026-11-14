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🐱 Playful, Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Hiram, GA
Looking for a new feline friend in Hiram, GA? These adoptable cats at Kitty Angel Rescue – Hiram PetSmart are already vetted and just need a loving home.
All cats and kittens listed here are:
- Spayed/neutered
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Tested for FELV/FIV
- Dewormed and on flea prevention
- Microchipped
There’s also a $50 off special on all cats and kittens this week, so adoption fees are even lower than listed.
Smushy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Smushy is a lovely young gray girl looking for a safe, indoor home. She comes fully vetted and microchipped, ready to settle in with her new family.
👉 Meet Smushy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
William
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $225 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
William is a brown tabby kitten who has already had all his basic vet care. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet William and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $225 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Kate is a sweet brown tabby kitten who’s been fully vetted and microchipped. She’s all set to head home with her new people.
👉 Meet Kate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marilyn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Marilyn is a striking black-and-white tuxedo lady. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to be a calm companion.
👉 Meet Marilyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marigold
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $225 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Marigold is a beautiful gray tabby kitten. She’s already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so you can focus on bonding, not vet visits.
👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elena
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red tabby
- Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Elena is a young orange tabby with a medium-length coat. She’s fully vetted and ready to curl up in a sunny window at her new home.
👉 Meet Elena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Briar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)
- Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart
- Phone: (404) 272-8962
Briar is a young brown tabby girl who comes spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. She’s just waiting for someone to take her home.
👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can visit Kitty Angel Rescue at the Hiram PetSmart (4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway) or call (404) 272-8962 to ask about current adoption specials and availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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