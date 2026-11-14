Looking for a new feline friend in Hiram, GA? These adoptable cats at Kitty Angel Rescue – Hiram PetSmart are already vetted and just need a loving home.

All cats and kittens listed here are:

Spayed/neutered

Up to date on vaccinations

Tested for FELV/FIV

Dewormed and on flea prevention

Microchipped

There’s also a $50 off special on all cats and kittens this week, so adoption fees are even lower than listed.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

Smushy is a lovely young gray girl looking for a safe, indoor home. She comes fully vetted and microchipped, ready to settle in with her new family.

👉 Meet Smushy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $225 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

William is a brown tabby kitten who has already had all his basic vet care. He’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet William and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $225 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

Kate is a sweet brown tabby kitten who’s been fully vetted and microchipped. She’s all set to head home with her new people.

👉 Meet Kate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

Marilyn is a striking black-and-white tuxedo lady. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to be a calm companion.

👉 Meet Marilyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $225 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

Marigold is a beautiful gray tabby kitten. She’s already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so you can focus on bonding, not vet visits.

👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

Elena is a young orange tabby with a medium-length coat. She’s fully vetted and ready to curl up in a sunny window at her new home.

👉 Meet Elena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $195 (before $50 discount)

(before $50 discount) Shelter: KITTY ANGEL RESCUE – Hiram PetSmart

Phone: (404) 272-8962

Briar is a young brown tabby girl who comes spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. She’s just waiting for someone to take her home.

👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can visit Kitty Angel Rescue at the Hiram PetSmart (4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway) or call (404) 272-8962 to ask about current adoption specials and availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.