📋 Hiram, GA Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Hospital Roles

Hiram has a nice mix of front office and hospital admin roles right now, especially if you like helping patients and keeping things organized.

Employer: SENTA Partners / Center for Allergy & Asthma of Georgia

SENTA Partners / Center for Allergy & Asthma of Georgia Location: Hiram, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face patients see at a busy allergy and asthma practice. You’ll handle check-ins, scheduling, insurance details, payments, and support the clinical team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) match, HSA/FSA, and EAP. Great fit if you have medical reception experience and are comfortable with EMR and MS Office.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

(National Vision) Location: Hiram, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients with eye exams and glasses while using your Spanish and English every day. You’ll greet customers, answer phones, schedule visits, file records, and keep the front area running smoothly. Perks include Sundays off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid sick time, parental leave, eyewear discount, and training with growth opportunities.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Paulding Outpatient Infusion Center, Hiram, GA

Type: PRN / As-needed, weekends (Sat–Sun, ~7:45am–2pm)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want weekend-only hospital hours and a patient-facing role. You’ll register patients, verify insurance, collect co-pays, get consent forms signed, and help visitors find their way. Requires 2+ years healthcare or institutional experience and strong data entry and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.