1900Rugrat and YNW Melly Release “Hypnotize” Video

1900Rugrat is continuing to build momentum following the release of his latest album, Roll N’ Rock. The Florida rapper has now released an official music video for his collaboration with fellow Florida artist YNW Melly, titled “Hypnotize.” The new visual is available now, giving fans another release to check out as Rugrat promotes his latest body of work.

“Hypnotize” arrives one week after 1900Rugrat dropped Roll N’ Rock. The project gives listeners a fresh collection of music from the rising rapper as he continues developing his presence in hip-hop. Recruiting Melly for the collaboration also brings together two Florida artists with different musical styles and established connections to the state’s rap scene.

Melly’s involvement is particularly notable because he has been incarcerated since 2019. Despite spending years behind bars, the rapper has maintained a significant presence in hip-hop through his existing catalog and continued musical releases. His appearance on “Hypnotize” also gives fans another opportunity to hear him alongside a newer generation of Florida rappers.

1900Rugrat and YNW Melly Connect on “Hypnotize”

“Hypnotize” brings 1900Rugrat and YNW Melly together for a collaboration that highlights their respective approaches to hip-hop. Both artists represent Florida, although they have developed different sounds throughout their careers.

Rugrat has been working to establish himself as one of the newer names emerging from the state’s rap scene. His music has helped him build recognition among listeners who follow Florida’s constantly evolving hip-hop culture. With Roll N’ Rock now available, he has another opportunity to introduce his sound to a wider audience.

Melly, meanwhile, has built a recognizable identity through his melodic approach to rap. He frequently blends singing with traditional rap deliveries, creating records that have connected with audiences across different parts of the country.

The collaboration allows Rugrat to connect with an artist who has already established a significant following. It also gives Melly another opportunity to appear on a record with an emerging Florida rapper.

The official “Hypnotize” music video is now available. Fans can check out the visual alongside the song as Rugrat continues promoting his recently released album.

YNW Melly Has Been Incarcerated Since 2019

Melly’s involvement in “Hypnotize” comes with an important part of his career still shaping his public presence. The rapper has been in prison since 2019, following his arrest in connection with the 2018 killings of two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

Prosecutors have accused Melly of involvement in the killings, and he has pleaded not guilty. His first double-murder trial ended in a mistrial in 2023 after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The case has continued to keep Melly’s legal situation in the headlines. His incarceration has also made his musical activity particularly notable, as fans have continued following his releases despite his absence from the outside music industry.

Melly previously experienced major commercial success with records such as “Murder on My Mind,” “Mixed Personalities” featuring Kanye West and “Suicidal.” His ability to combine melodic performances with hip-hop production helped him become one of Florida’s most recognizable rap artists.

His music has continued reaching audiences during his incarceration. Collaborations like “Hypnotize” also demonstrate how his name remains connected to the current Florida hip-hop landscape.

For 1900Rugrat, working with Melly provides an opportunity to connect his latest project with an artist whose influence and catalog remain familiar to rap audiences.

1900Rugrat ReleasesRoll N’ Rock

The “Hypnotize” visual also arrives during the early stages of the promotional campaign for Roll N’ Rock. 1900Rugrat released the album last week, giving fans a new collection of music to explore.

The timing of the video allows him to continue generating attention around the project instead of moving immediately into an entirely different release. Music videos can help individual songs gain additional exposure, particularly when they feature collaborations that introduce artists to different audiences.

For independent and emerging rappers, maintaining consistent activity after an album release can be important. A project gives listeners multiple records to discover, while additional visuals can help highlight particular songs and collaborations.

Rugrat is now using “Hypnotize” to bring more attention to Roll N’ Rock. The collaboration with Melly also gives the album a connection to an established name in Florida hip-hop.

The project represents another step in Rugrat’s continued development as an artist. As he works to build his audience, releasing music videos and collaborating with other performers can help introduce his music to listeners who might not have discovered him previously.

Florida Continues to Produce Hip-Hop Talent

Florida has remained an important region for hip-hop, producing artists who have influenced different sounds and movements within the genre. From melodic rap to more aggressive street-oriented records, the state has developed a reputation for artists bringing distinct personalities to their music.

Melly became one of the most recognizable names to emerge from Florida during the late 2010s. His melodic delivery and ability to create memorable hooks helped him attract a national audience.

Other Florida artists have continued building their own careers while contributing to the state’s musical identity. Rugrat is among the newer performers working to establish a place in that conversation.

The collaboration on “Hypnotize” connects those different periods of Florida rap. Melly represents an artist who experienced major success before his incarceration, while Rugrat is continuing to develop his career and introduce his music to more listeners.

That connection makes the new release particularly interesting for fans who follow the state’s hip-hop scene.

Watch 1900Rugrat and YNW Melly’s “Hypnotize” Video

1900Rugrat’s latest release gives fans another reason to revisit Roll N’ Rock following its arrival last week. The rapper has now brought additional attention to the project with the official video for “Hypnotize,” featuring YNW Melly.

For Melly, the collaboration adds another appearance to his musical catalog while he remains incarcerated. His situation has kept him away from the outside music industry since 2019, but his music continues to reach listeners.

Meanwhile, Rugrat is continuing to build his name through new music and collaborations. Having Melly featured on “Hypnotize” gives the record an additional connection to Florida’s established hip-hop audience.

Fans can now watch the official “Hypnotize” music video and stream 1900Rugrat’s Roll N’ Rock album.

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