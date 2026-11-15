Yella Beezy’s life in prison rules revealed

Yella Beezy is officially serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole following his conviction in the 2020 murder of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. The rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, was sentenced on November 11, 2026, after a jury found him guilty of capital murder.

Now, additional details about what his life behind bars will look like are emerging. According to TMZ, Yella Beezy will be subject to strict prison rules, including restrictions on personal visits, privacy, showers and commissary spending.

The report also details the visitation policies that apply to inmates at the Texas state prison where he will serve his sentence. Although family members and romantic partners may be eligible to visit, the facility does not allow traditional conjugal visits.

The developments come exactly six years after Mo3’s death, adding another significant chapter to a case that has remained a major story in Dallas hip-hop.

Yella Beezy Will Have Limited Visitation Privileges

According to TMZ, Yella Beezy may be eligible to receive in-person visitors once per week, with visits lasting up to two hours. However, those visits will come with several restrictions.

The rapper will be allowed to have approved family members visit him, including a romantic partner. However, physical contact will be limited to kissing and hand-holding while sitting across a table.

Conjugal visits will not be permitted under the facility’s rules.

The visitation restrictions mean Yella will have significantly less privacy and physical interaction with loved ones than he experienced before his incarceration.

The rules also place limits on how he can interact with visitors during scheduled visits. His ability to maintain relationships with family members will depend on the facility’s approval and visitation procedures.

For someone who spent years building a career in entertainment, adjusting to those restrictions represents a major change in his everyday life.

One Shower Per Day and Limited Personal Belongings

TMZ also reported details about Yella’s expected living arrangements and personal belongings.

According to the facility handbook reviewed by the outlet, inmates are permitted one shower per day. They can also wear boxers while bathing.

Yella will be assigned a bunk in either a cell or dormitory. This means he will not have the same personal space or privacy that comes with having his own home.

His belongings will also be restricted. The handbook reportedly requires inmates to keep their personal property inside a small designated storage box.

That space will have to accommodate the limited belongings permitted under the facility’s regulations.

The restrictions represent another major adjustment for the rapper. Before his conviction, Yella had established himself as a successful recording artist with access to the lifestyle that comes with a music career.

Now, his daily routine is determined by prison regulations rather than his personal schedule.

Yella Beezy Will Have Limited Commissary Spending

Another detail highlighted by TMZ involves the amount of money Yella can spend at the prison commissary.

According to the report, inmates can spend between $25 and $85 on commissary products every two weeks. The exact amount depends on their offender classification level.

Commissary purchases can include approved snacks, hygiene products and other permitted personal items.

The spending restrictions mean Yella will have limited control over what he can purchase while incarcerated.

Although he previously earned money through music, performances and other entertainment opportunities, his access to personal spending will now operate under the facility’s rules.

The commissary allowance is another example of how dramatically his circumstances have changed following the conviction.

Yella Beezy Was Convicted Six Years After Mo3’s Murder

Yella’s life sentence follows a lengthy legal case surrounding the November 11, 2020 murder of Dallas rapper Mo3.

Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was 28 years old when he was fatally shot on Interstate 35E in Dallas.

According to prosecutors, Kewon White carried out the shooting after being hired by Yella Beezy. Prosecutors alleged that Conway paid White $40,000 to kill Noble following an escalating feud between the two rappers.

White was accused of chasing Mo3 along the interstate before shooting him multiple times. A bystander was also wounded during the incident.

White was convicted of capital murder in September 2026 and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Yella’s trial subsequently brought additional attention to the case. Prosecutors presented evidence involving communications, financial activity and the relationship between the individuals connected to the killing.

The defense maintained that Yella was innocent and argued that prosecutors had not established his involvement beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, a Dallas County jury ultimately found Conway guilty of capital murder on November 11, 2026.

The verdict came exactly six years after Mo3 was killed.

The jury unanimously convicted Conway of arranging the killing. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Yella Beezy’s Legal Team Plans to Appeal

Although Yella is now serving his life sentence, his legal battle may not be over.

His attorney, Toby Shook, indicated that the defense plans to continue fighting the conviction through the appeals process.

Following the verdict, Shook expressed disappointment and said the defense believed it had strong appellate arguments.

The case will proceed through the applicable appeals process. However, an appeal does not automatically overturn a conviction or guarantee a different outcome.

For now, Yella remains incarcerated and must follow the regulations established by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The rapper’s sentencing also resulted in a major change to his public image. Before the conviction, he was known for his music career and connections throughout the Dallas entertainment scene.

Now, his future is centered on serving his life sentence while his legal team pursues its next steps.

Mo3’s Death Continues to Impact Dallas Hip-Hop

Mo3’s murder remains one of the most significant tragedies involving the Dallas hip-hop community in recent years.

The rapper developed a dedicated following through his emotional delivery, melodic approach and ability to connect with listeners through personal storytelling.

His music included records such as “Errybody,” which helped introduce him to a wider audience. He also developed a strong following through his collaborations and independent releases.

His death in 2020 left fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of an important voice in Texas hip-hop.

Yella Beezy also established himself as a recognizable Dallas rapper before the case. His 2017 breakout hit “That’s On Me” helped expand his national profile and introduced his music to a larger audience.

However, his capital murder conviction has now dramatically changed the trajectory of his career.

With his life sentence without parole, Yella is expected to spend the remainder of his life incarcerated unless his conviction or sentence is overturned through the legal process.

For now, the prison restrictions reported by TMZ provide a glimpse into what his daily life will look like moving forward.

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