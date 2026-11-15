Benny The Butcher & Fuego Base Release “Cain Sales” Video

Benny The Butcher and Fuego Base are giving fans a new visual from their latest collaborative project. The two Black Soprano Family rappers have officially released the music video for “Caine Sales,” a standout collaboration from their new album, A Friend Of Ours 2.

The project arrived on November 13 through Perfect Time Music Group. It features Benny, Fuego Base and Black Soprano Family, bringing together several artists connected to the Buffalo rapper’s musical movement.

The arrival of “Caine Sales” gives fans another opportunity to experience the album while putting the spotlight on the chemistry between Benny and Fuego. Both artists have continued building their respective catalogs, with Fuego becoming an increasingly important collaborator within Benny’s musical circle.

The new video also arrives as Benny continues expanding his work beyond his solo releases. Through Black Soprano Family, he has created opportunities to showcase other artists while maintaining the gritty hip-hop sound that helped establish his reputation.

Benny The Butcher and Fuego Base Release “Caine Sales”

“Caine Sales” is officially out now with its accompanying music video. Benny and Fuego Base share the record, bringing their lyrical styles together for another Black Soprano Family release.

The visual features a cinematic black-and-white presentation. Benny, Fuego and members of their circle appear together outside a warehouse, keeping the focus on the artists and their performances.

Both rappers bring their own personalities to the collaboration. Benny is known for his detailed storytelling, sharp punchlines and confident delivery. Meanwhile, Fuego Base continues establishing himself as an artist with a distinct voice within the collective.

Their chemistry is particularly important to the record. The two have continued working together throughout 2026, giving fans multiple opportunities to hear what they bring to the same tracks.

“Caine Sales” also helps introduce the larger sound of A Friend Of Ours 2. Rather than positioning the album as another traditional Benny solo release, the project highlights the artists and relationships that make up Black Soprano Family.

The video gives the collaboration additional attention while celebrating the arrival of the full project.

“A Friend Of Ours 2” Brings Benny and BSF Together

A Friend Of Ours 2 arrived on November 13, marking the return of a project title that dates back to 2018.

The original A Friend Of Ours helped introduce listeners to Benny’s growing Black Soprano Family movement. Eight years later, the sequel gives him another opportunity to showcase the collective and the artists who have contributed to its development.

The new installment contains 10 tracks and runs for approximately 31 minutes. It features appearances from Fuego Base, ElCamino, Rick Hyde, Sule, Flames Dot Malik, Duckman and OT The Real.

The lineup gives the project a strong collaborative identity. Several artists connected to Benny’s musical circle contribute throughout the album, making it an important release for listeners who follow Black Soprano Family.

The project also arrives through Perfect Time Music Group, continuing Benny’s independent approach to releasing music.

One of the notable aspects of the album is its focus on the collective. Benny has established himself as a respected solo rapper, but he has also continued investing in the artists around him.

A Friend Of Ours 2 gives those relationships room to shine while maintaining the gritty production and lyricism associated with his music.

Fuego Base Continues Building With Benny

Fuego Base has become an important collaborator within Benny’s musical world. His appearance throughout A Friend Of Ours 2 further highlights his connection to Black Soprano Family and the direction of the collective.

The two artists have already worked together on other releases this year, including “Ashes In The Safe.” Their continued collaborations have helped establish a musical partnership that fans can follow across different projects.

Fuego’s presence on “Caine Sales” is especially notable because he shares the record with Benny rather than simply appearing as a brief guest.

The collaboration gives both artists room to showcase their respective approaches to street rap. Benny brings the experience and lyrical reputation he has developed over several years, while Fuego continues adding to his own growing catalog.

Their partnership also reflects the larger purpose of A Friend Of Ours 2. The album brings together artists who share connections through Black Soprano Family, allowing them to contribute to a project that represents more than one individual career.

With the release of “Caine Sales,” Benny and Fuego are continuing to build on that foundation.

Benny The Butcher Continues His Griselda Legacy

Benny has spent years establishing himself as one of Buffalo’s most respected hip-hop artists.

Alongside Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, he helped build Griselda Records into one of the most influential independent rap movements of recent years.

The collective became known for its gritty production, traditional East Coast influences and uncompromising approach to lyricism. Their success helped bring greater national attention to Buffalo’s hip-hop scene.

Benny has also developed an impressive solo catalog throughout that journey.

Projects such as Tana Talk 3, Tana Talk 4, Burden Of Proof and Everybody Can’t Go have reinforced his reputation as a rapper who prioritizes storytelling and sharp wordplay.

He has also collaborated with several established names throughout hip-hop, continuing to expand his reach while maintaining his signature sound.

However, his work with Black Soprano Family represents another important part of his career.

Rather than focusing exclusively on his individual releases, Benny has continued creating opportunities for artists connected to his movement. That approach has helped give BSF its own identity within independent hip-hop.

A Friend Of Ours 2 continues that effort by putting the collective at the center of another major release.

Benny and Black Soprano Family Continue Their Momentum

The release of A Friend Of Ours 2 also arrives during another active stretch for Benny and his associates.

The rapper has continued delivering music throughout 2026, including collaborations and projects that keep his name in hip-hop conversations.

Earlier this year, Benny and Fuego Base connected on “Ashes In The Safe.” He has also continued building on his previous solo work while developing Black Soprano Family.

The collective’s latest album provides another opportunity to introduce listeners to its roster.

Artists such as ElCamino, Rick Hyde, Sule, Flames Dot Malik, Duckman and OT The Real each contribute to the project’s overall identity.

ElCamino is particularly notable, as he appears multiple times throughout the tracklist. His involvement also connects the new installment to the original A Friend Of Ours project.

Meanwhile, “Elevate,” produced by Moose Tarantino, serves as the album’s closing track. Benny previously released the record as a single ahead of the full project’s arrival.

The 10-song collection gives longtime supporters another opportunity to hear Benny and the collective working together.

“Caine Sales” Gives Fans Another Reason to Stream the Album

With “Caine Sales” officially out now, Benny The Butcher and Fuego Base are giving listeners another reason to check out A Friend Of Ours 2.

The video highlights their collaboration while continuing the rollout for the Black Soprano Family project.

Benny’s ability to balance his solo career with developing the artists around him has remained an important part of his musical journey. Fuego Base’s continued involvement also demonstrates the growing chemistry within the collective.

For longtime Griselda supporters, the release provides another look at Benny’s work outside the original trio. Meanwhile, Black Soprano Family followers have an entire 10-track project to explore.

With A Friend Of Ours 2 available on streaming platforms and the “Caine Sales” video now released, Benny and Fuego Base are continuing to put their musical partnership on display.

The post Benny The Butcher ft. Fuego Base – “Caine Sales” [VIDEO] appeared first on Hip Hop Vibe.