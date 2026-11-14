Doja Cat launches French Kiss Smoothie with Erewhon

Doja Cat is expanding her influence beyond music with a new collaboration involving luxury grocery chain Erewhon. The Grammy-winning rapper and singer has teamed up with the California-based retailer to introduce the limited-edition French Kiss Smoothie.

The new drink draws inspiration from Doja’s love of fresh raspberries dipped in rich dark chocolate. It combines several organic ingredients, chocolate flavors, fruit and nutritional supplements to create an indulgent smoothie.

Priced at $21 for a 20-ounce cup, the French Kiss Smoothie is another celebrity collaboration for Erewhon. The grocery chain has become well known for its premium smoothies, particularly those created alongside major entertainers, influencers and other celebrities.

However, this collaboration also carries a charitable component. A portion of the proceeds from the French Kiss Smoothie will benefit We Are Alight, a nonprofit organization that supports refugees and displaced communities.

Doja Cat brings her love of raspberries and chocolate to Erewhon

The French Kiss Smoothie reflects Doja Cat’s personal taste for fresh raspberries covered in dark chocolate. That combination serves as the foundation for a drink that blends fruity sweetness with rich chocolate flavors.

Erewhon incorporated several ingredients to bring the concept together. These include organic raspberry sauce and compote, cacao powder, chocolate almond milk and its own chocolate ganache.

The smoothie also features organic bananas, dates and condensed milk. These ingredients help create its sweet and creamy consistency.

MALK Organic Chocolate Almond Milk is among the featured ingredients. The brand has become known for its plant-based milk alternatives and focus on simple ingredients.

Copra Organic Young Thai Coconut Water is another part of the recipe. It adds a refreshing element to the chocolate and fruit combination.

The French Kiss Smoothie also includes organic vanilla powder. This complements the chocolate and raspberry flavors while contributing to the drink’s dessert-inspired profile.

For Doja Cat, the collaboration provides another opportunity to connect her personal interests with a lifestyle product. The artist has continued building a recognizable presence across music, beauty, fashion and popular culture.

What’s inside Doja Cat’s smoothie?

The French Kiss Smoothie features an extensive ingredient list, combining fruit, chocolate, plant-based ingredients and nutritional additions.

Its base includes MALK Organic Chocolate Almond Milk, Copra Organic Young Thai Coconut Water and organic condensed milk.

The fruit and flavor components include GROW Organic Bananas, organic raspberry sauce and compote, organic cacao powder, organic vanilla powder and Erewhon’s chocolate ganache.

The smoothie also includes several nutritional additions. These consist of Sun Chlorella Powder, Eidon Multiple Minerals, organic dates, Erewhon Organic A2 Whey Protein and organic tocos.

The toppings complete the drink with Erewhon’s gluten-friendly brownie crumble and organic coconut whip.

The combination gives the French Kiss Smoothie a dessert-like identity while incorporating ingredients associated with nutrition and wellness.

Its $21 price point also places it among the more premium celebrity-inspired drinks available through Erewhon. The 20-ounce serving makes it a notable purchase for customers interested in trying the limited-edition offering.

The retailer has developed a reputation for smoothies that combine elaborate recipes with celebrity branding. These collaborations frequently attract attention from fans who want to experience products connected to their favorite entertainers.

Doja Cat’s offering follows that familiar approach while giving the collaboration its own chocolate and raspberry theme.

French Kiss Smoothie supports refugees and displaced communities

Beyond the celebrity partnership and elaborate recipe, the French Kiss Smoothie also supports a charitable cause.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit We Are Alight, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping refugees and displaced communities.

We Are Alight works to support people who have been forced to leave their homes because of conflict, persecution and other difficult circumstances. The organization focuses on helping displaced individuals rebuild their lives and access resources that can provide greater stability.

The charitable component gives Doja Cat’s Erewhon collaboration a purpose beyond introducing another premium grocery product.

It also provides an opportunity to bring additional attention to an organization supporting communities facing challenging circumstances.

Erewhon has incorporated charitable partnerships into some of its celebrity collaborations. These partnerships allow customers to support different causes while purchasing limited-edition products.

For this particular launch, We Are Alight will benefit from a portion of the smoothie proceeds. This adds another meaningful element to the partnership between Doja Cat and the luxury grocery retailer.

Doja Cat continues expanding her influence beyond music

Doja Cat has become one of the most recognizable entertainers of her generation. Her career has been defined by successful music releases, memorable performances and an ability to create attention-grabbing moments across social media.

The artist first gained widespread attention through viral records before establishing herself as a major force in mainstream pop and hip-hop.

Her catalog includes popular releases such as “Say So,” “Kiss Me More,” “Woman,” “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills.”

She has also earned multiple Grammy nominations and wins, further establishing her position within the music industry.

Outside of music, Doja has consistently demonstrated an interest in fashion and beauty. Her willingness to experiment with different looks has made her a frequent subject of conversation across entertainment and fashion publications.

The Erewhon partnership adds another lifestyle collaboration to her growing portfolio.

It also gives fans a different way to connect with the artist outside of listening to her music or attending her performances. Rather than releasing another traditional merchandise item, she has helped develop a product centered around a specific flavor combination.

Erewhon continues its celebrity smoothie collaborations

Erewhon has built a major part of its brand identity around its celebrity-inspired smoothies.

The Los Angeles-based luxury grocery chain has partnered with entertainers and influencers to create exclusive drinks that often generate significant attention online.

These collaborations have become particularly popular on TikTok and Instagram. Customers frequently share videos of their purchases, ingredient breakdowns and experiences trying the different smoothies.

The French Kiss Smoothie continues that strategy with Doja Cat bringing her own personality and flavor preferences to the menu.

At $21 for 20 ounces, the drink is certainly a premium purchase. However, its extensive ingredient list, celebrity association and charitable component give it several elements that distinguish it from a traditional smoothie.

The limited-edition offering also gives Doja Cat another opportunity to connect with consumers outside the entertainment industry.

With its raspberry and dark chocolate inspiration, the French Kiss Smoothie brings together food, celebrity culture and philanthropy.

Fans interested in trying the collaboration can find the product through Erewhon’s official product listing.

For Doja Cat, this partnership is another example of how her influence continues to reach beyond music.

The post Doja Cat launches her French Kiss Smoothie with Erewhon appeared first on Hip Hop Vibe.