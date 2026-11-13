BKTHERULA Releases “2002” Video From “N5ON” Album

Atlanta rapper BKTHERULA is giving fans another reason to revisit her latest album, N5ON. The rising hip-hop star has officially premiered the music video for “2002.” The record is one of the standout focus tracks from the recently released project.

The new visual brings the song to life through cinematic storytelling and unexpected twists. It also gives fans another look into BKTHERULA’s creative imagination. The album is available now through Warner Records.

BKTHERULA Delivers Cinematic “2002” Video

For “2002,” BKTHERULA takes a creative approach to her latest visual. She teams up with director Aicha Cherif for a cinematic experience. The concept draws inspiration from the 1998 cult classic film Run Lola Run.

The video combines suspense, playful chaos and fast-paced storytelling. As a result, it feels more like a short film than a traditional rap video. The storyline also gives the song a distinct visual identity.

The visual begins with BKTHERULA enjoying a carefree afternoon at a lively day party. Everything initially appears relaxed as she enjoys the atmosphere. However, an unexpected message quickly changes the direction of her day.

That moment becomes the starting point for a series of twists and turns. What follows is a wild ride filled with unexpected developments. The storyline moves away from the party’s carefree atmosphere and introduces plenty of suspense.

The contrast makes the video especially entertaining. Viewers get to follow BKTHERULA through a situation that takes several unexpected directions. The playful elements also help maintain the energy of the original record.

Cherif’s direction plays an important role in the video’s presentation. Her inspiration from Run Lola Run helps establish its cinematic pacing. The original film became known for its fast-moving narrative and distinctive storytelling.

Bringing that influence into a contemporary hip-hop video gives BKTHERULA room to experiment. Rather than simply performing the song, she gets to explore a storyline. This approach also allows her personality to shine through in a different way.

The finished product gives fans something beyond a traditional music video. It combines the energy of the record with an entertaining visual concept.

Cade and Dominic Jones Produce BKTHERULA’s “2002”

Beyond its cinematic presentation, “2002” also stands out because of its production. The record was produced by Cade and Dominic Jones. Together, they help deliver the energetic sound that makes the track an exciting selection from N5ON.

The production captures the infectious, dance-driven energy found throughout the album. Its sound provides a fitting backdrop for BKTHERULA’s approach. She gets plenty of room to showcase her personality and musical style.

BKTHERULA has built her identity around embracing different sounds. Her music often incorporates energetic production and melodic elements. She also experiments with unconventional flows and different musical directions.

Those qualities have helped distinguish her from other emerging artists. They have also allowed her to develop a recognizable identity in hip-hop.

“2002” fits naturally into that creative approach. Its production gives the song an upbeat feeling. Meanwhile, the official video adds another dimension through its storytelling.

Cade and Dominic Jones provide an important foundation for the record. Their production helps make “2002” a memorable selection from the project. Now, listeners can experience the track through both its audio and visual presentations.

BKTHERULA Continues the N5ON Album Rollout

The arrival of the “2002” music video gives BKTHERULA another opportunity to highlight N5ON. The album is available now through Warner Records. It represents her latest body of work for fans to explore.

Releasing music videos after an album arrives can help introduce different records to audiences. Some songs might initially receive attention from dedicated listeners. However, an official visual can help those records reach an even wider audience.

That is particularly relevant for “2002.” The song now has a storyline that gives viewers something beyond the music itself. The video also provides fans with another look into BKTHERULA’s artistic vision.

The decision to draw inspiration from Run Lola Run demonstrates her interest in incorporating film into her music. Many hip-hop videos focus on performances, fashion and lifestyle imagery. BKTHERULA and Cherif instead approach this release with a narrative concept.

That creative decision gives the video an opportunity to stand out. It also reinforces BKTHERULA’s willingness to explore different ways of presenting her music.

Cherif’s involvement adds another creative collaborator to the N5ON rollout. Her direction helps translate the song’s energy into a storyline. The result gives viewers a reason to stay engaged throughout the video.

Meanwhile, BKTHERULA remains at the center of the experience. The day party opening establishes her carefree side. The unexpected message then introduces the chaos that follows.

That contrast helps make the storyline entertaining. It also keeps the rapper’s personality central to the presentation.

“2002” Gives Fans Another Look Into BKTHERULA’s Creativity

The new visual is another example of how music videos can expand an album’s world. Rather than treating every release as an isolated song, BKTHERULA gives “2002” its own creative identity.

The cinematic influence makes this particular release interesting. Fans can follow the storyline while enjoying the song’s energetic production. The suspenseful moments and playful chaos contribute to its overall personality.

For longtime BKTHERULA listeners, the release offers another opportunity to appreciate her willingness to experiment. She continues developing her sound and visual presentation. At the same time, she remains committed to carving out her own space in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

With N5ON now available, listeners have another project to explore. The arrival of “2002” as an official music video adds to that experience. It also gives one of the album’s focus tracks additional exposure.

The collaboration between BKTHERULA, Aicha Cherif, Cade and Dominic Jones brings together different creative contributions. Cade and Dominic Jones provide the production. Cherif develops the cinematic direction, while BKTHERULA brings the concept to life.

Ultimately, the rapper continues showing that her creativity extends beyond the recording studio. The combination of energetic production and cinematic storytelling makes “2002” an exciting visual release.

The official music video is out now on YouTube. Fans can also stream BKTHERULA’s N5ON album through their preferred streaming platforms.

The post BKTHERULA – “2002” [VIDEO] appeared first on Hip Hop Vibe.