Rapper Spotted Partying with Fans At South Beach Venue Following Her Kaseya Center Arena Show

Doja Cat finished her Miami arena show and went to South Beach. At Club Vendôme, she leaned all the way across the glowing bar toward a man in the crowd. She reached for him with both hands. He matched her energy right away. Phones went up all over the room.

The clip spread fast, and fans called it flirting. Some cheered. One reply called the moment performative, and the fan account that posted the clip pushed back. The night followed a two-hour Kaseya Center set with Latto, part of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour supporting her album Vie.

The tour ends at Madison Square Garden on December 1, and Miami gave fans a lot to talk about.

A Late Night Encounter in Club Vendôme

The clip lasts only a few seconds and has no dialogue. Doja Cat leans over the club’s curved, lit-up bar with her long dark hair falling forward. The word “VENDÔME” glows on the counter under her arms. She smiles and reaches toward a man standing at the bar. He returns the gesture, leaning in and reaching back toward her.

Patrons crowd around the bar holding up their phones. Purple light fills the room as blue accents shift through the haze. Screens in the background show the club’s name. A bass-heavy track plays under the crowd noise and scattered cheers.

Club Vendôme is at 743 Washington Avenue, between 7th and 8th Streets. It took over the space that used to be the Rockwell nightclub. A 2025 renovation called “Vendôme 2.0” updated the stage, sound, lighting and VIP areas. The name comes from the Place Vendôme in Paris. The club opens to the public from midnight to 5 a.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. Private bookings are available every night of the week.

Getting in isn’t easy. Every guest has to be 21 or older with valid ID. Shorts, sandals, hats, tank tops and athletic wear aren’t allowed. The club is built around bottle service, premium champagne and VIP seating. Its upscale setup has made it a regular stop for touring stars.

A Two-Hour Arena Blitz in Downtown Miami

The concert came first. Doja Cat headlined the Kaseya Center at 601 Biscayne Boulevard. Latto opened the show. Then Doja played for about two hours.

She opened with “AAAHH MEN!” and stretched it out with a long outro. A shortened “Kiss Me More” came next, followed by “Take Me Dancing.” She reworked “Woman” with pieces of other songs. “VCR,” “Acts of Service” and “You Right” followed. Then she played “Paint the Town Red,” her chart-topping hit from Scarlet.

The setlist covered her whole career. “Streets” from Hot Pink came back as a silhouette remix. Latto came back out for “Okayyy.” “Silly! Fun!” and “97” were also on the setlist. She also performed a freestyle. Songs from Planet Her, Scarlet and her newer material all shared one stage.

The tour began on November 18, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. It has crossed several international legs and includes about 63 shows. Sailorr and Naomi Sharon have opened along the way. Latto handles the North American dates. Next up are Florida shows in Tampa and Orlando, and then the Madison Square Garden finale.

From SoundCloud Upstart to Arena Headliner

Doja Cat was born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini in Tarzana, Los Angeles. Her mother, Deborah Sawyer, is a graphic designer. Her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African performer who appeared in the original Broadway production of Sarafina! She spent part of her childhood at an ashram in Santa Monica.

In 2012, she started posting music on SoundCloud “So High.” She signed with Kemosabe Records and RCA at 17. Her debut EP, Purrr!, came out in 2014. Her first album, Amala, followed in 2018. Its novelty track “Mooo!” went viral and got her noticed far beyond SoundCloud.

After that, the hits kept coming. “Say So” from Hot Pink went to No. 1. Planet Her produced the Grammy-winning SZA duet “Kiss Me More.” Scarlet brought a harder hip-hop sound and another No. 1, “Paint the Town Red.” In September 2025, Vie brought her back toward pop.

Viewers Zeroed In on the Black Guy She Was Talking To

Fans picked up on the bar moment right away. Many read the lean and the reach as flirting. “Not Doja with a black guy !! Okayyyyyy,” one reply said. Others focused on how she looked. One fan said she was “giving 2022 doja,” pointing back to an earlier era of her career.

But what really got people typing wasn’t the venue or the outfit. It was the man leaning in from the other side of the bar, and the way Doja Cat had draped herself over the counter to get closer to him.

Some replies were about Miami itself. One fan said she was “over there having a time in vice city,” using the city’s old nickname. Other accounts reposted still frames and confirmed the club and the date. Fan pages in Brazil and Miami nightlife accounts shared the clip too.

Not every reply was friendly. One user called the interaction performative and joked that she would wash her hands afterward. The fan account that posted the clip responded that Doja Cat has several Black men on her team. Neither Doja Cat, her management nor the club has commented on the visit.

A Club With a Complicated Year

Vendôme came into November with a troubled year behind it. In January, a video showed a Kanye West song with the repeated lyric “Heil Hitler” playing inside the club. Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and Nick Fuentes were among the people seen there. Several in the group appeared to sing along.

The club called the content deeply offensive and unacceptable. It said it does not condone antisemitism or hate speech. After an internal review, the club fired three employees. It permanently banned the people involved and said it would put new controls on the music it plays.

Local leaders reacted quickly. Officials in Miami Beach and Miami-Dade condemned the incident publicly. Doja Cat’s appearance in November has no connection to that episode. Still, a visit from one of pop’s biggest stars puts a club with that history back in the public eye.

The Road to Madison Square Garden

Miami is familiar ground for Doja Cat. In 2021, she slipped onstage at E11EVEN while performing “Streets.” She got right back up and finished the set. Five years later, she headlined the city’s main arena and took the night out to South Beach.

Nightlife stops like this are common for touring stars in Miami. South Beach has long attracted celebrities after big shows. Fan accounts film the sightings and post them within minutes. Artists like Doja Cat have their offstage nights followed almost as closely as their concerts.

The Florida run continues in Tampa and then Orlando. After that, the tour heads north for its final night at Madison Square Garden on December 1. The finale will close a 63-show tour that started more than a year ago in Auckland.

The post Doja Cat leans over Club Vendôme bar in Miami to flirt with a random man after Tour Ma Vie concert appeared first on Hip Hop Vibe.