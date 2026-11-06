Stream: Shenseea – “Catalyst”

Shenseea releases “Catalyst” EP

Shenseea is back with another major release for fans. The Jamaican dancehall star has officially released her highly anticipated Catalyst EP, featuring eight new tracks and collaborations with Asake, Vybz Kartel and Loe Shimmy.

The new project marks an important moment in Shenseea’s career. It is her first major multi-track release since her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, which arrived in May 2024. She has remained active with several singles and collaborations since then, continuing to expand her international reach.

With Catalyst, Shenseea brings together dancehall, Afrobeats and hip-hop influences across eight songs. The project also gives fans an opportunity to hear some of her latest collaborations alongside previously released material.

Asake, Vybz Kartel and Loe Shimmy each make appearances on the EP. Their contributions bring different musical styles to the collection while allowing Shenseea to continue connecting Jamaican music with international audiences.

The release also arrives through Since ’93 and Columbia Records, following Shenseea’s signing with the labels in 2025.

Shenseea Releases Eight-Track Catalyst EP

Catalyst features eight songs, including the previously released single “Vulnerability.” The project also includes “Playtime” featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake, “Talk To Me Nuh” featuring Vybz Kartel and “Private” featuring Loe Shimmy.

The complete collection also features “Danger,” “Garden,” “Body Language” and “2 Face Gyal.”

Here is the tracklist:

“Vulnerability” “Playtime” featuring Asake “Danger” “Garden” “Body Language” “Private” featuring Loe Shimmy “2 Face Gyal” “Talk To Me Nuh” featuring Vybz Kartel

One of the biggest highlights is Shenseea’s reunion with Vybz Kartel. The two Jamaican artists previously connected on “Loodi” in 2016, which helped introduce Shenseea to an even wider dancehall audience.

Asake’s appearance is another major addition. The Nigerian superstar has become one of Afrobeats’ most recognizable international performers, making his contribution another exciting connection between Jamaica and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Loe Shimmy joins Shenseea on “Private.” The Florida rapper has continued gaining recognition for his melodic approach to hip-hop, making him an interesting addition to the collection.

Shenseea and Vybz Kartel Reunite on Catalyst

Shenseea and Vybz Kartel’s collaboration is among the most anticipated moments on Catalyst.

Their musical connection dates back to “Loodi,” which arrived in 2016. The record helped introduce Shenseea to a wider audience and became an important release during her early rise in dancehall.

The two artists have continued working together over the years. Their latest collaboration, “Talk To Me Nuh,” also arrived earlier in 2026 with producer Rvssian.

The song subsequently became part of the Catalyst tracklist, giving fans another opportunity to hear the Jamaican stars together.

Shenseea has also remained connected to Kartel through other releases this year. She appeared on his “Panic” collaboration and joined the international remix of Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” which also featured Davido.

Their continued musical connection highlights how Shenseea has maintained her dancehall foundation while expanding into other genres.

Asake and Loe Shimmy Bring International Collaborations

Shenseea also brings together artists from different musical backgrounds through her collaborations with Asake and Loe Shimmy.

Asake appears on “Playtime,” connecting two major international music markets. The Nigerian artist has become a major force in Afrobeats through successful albums, singles and collaborations.

His projects, including Mr. Money With the Vibe, Work of Art and Lungu Boy, have helped establish him as one of the genre’s leading performers.

Shenseea’s appearance alongside him continues the growing relationship between African and Caribbean music. Both regions have influenced international music through their rhythms, sounds and artists.

Loe Shimmy brings a different sound to the project through “Private.” The Florida rapper has built momentum through melodic hip-hop releases and collaborations.

His appearance also gives Catalyst another connection to American rap. With three featured artists across eight tracks, Shenseea balances her Jamaican roots with international influences.

Shenseea Continues Her 2026 Run With New Music

Shenseea has kept fans engaged throughout 2026 with several solo releases and collaborations.

One of her latest singles is “Vulnerability,” which arrived on September 25. The record also appears on Catalyst, giving listeners an early introduction to the EP.

The song explores emotional honesty, personal experiences and confronting past trauma. Its subject matter provides a more vulnerable look at Shenseea’s artistry.

She also released “Tightness” in September, continuing her run of dancehall-focused music. Earlier in the summer, she delivered “Brucksweat,” adding another solo release to her growing catalog.

Additionally, Shenseea connected with Valiant and Rvssian on “My Turn.” The collaboration brought together three Jamaican artists for another Caribbean release.

She also joined Haitian-French singer Joé Dwèt Filé on “I Don’t Know,” providing another opportunity to explore sounds outside traditional dancehall.

Another major collaboration came through “Echo” with Daddy Yankee. The song appeared on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 soundtrack, giving Shenseea another international platform.

These releases demonstrate how she has continued experimenting with different styles while maintaining her identity as a Jamaican artist.

Shenseea’s Recent Collaborations Include Mariah Carey and Kehlani

Shenseea has also connected with major R&B and hip-hop names over the past couple of years.

In 2025, she appeared alongside Mariah Carey and Kehlani on “Sugar Sweet.” The collaboration brought together three women with different musical backgrounds and allowed Shenseea to showcase her vocals alongside two established R&B stars.

She also joined MOLIY, Skillibeng and Silent Addy for the remix of “Shake It To The Max (Fly).” The record became another example of the growing relationship between dancehall and Afrobeats.

Additionally, Shenseea collaborated with Nasri on “I’ll Be Fire” in May 2025. She also released “Boss Up” later that year, keeping her solo catalog active ahead of her latest run of releases.

These collaborations have helped Shenseea maintain a presence across multiple musical audiences rather than limiting herself to one genre.

Catalyst Follows Shenseea’s Grammy-Nominated Album

Shenseea’s new EP follows two studio albums that helped establish her as one of Jamaica’s most recognizable contemporary female artists.

Her debut album, ALPHA, arrived in March 2022. The project featured collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and Tyga, among others. One of its standout records was “Lick,” featuring Megan, which introduced Shenseea to even more hip-hop listeners.

She later released Never Gets Late Here in May 2024. The 14-track album included appearances from Coi Leray, Anitta, Wizkid, Masicka, Di Genius and Prettyboy D-O.

The project earned a nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking another important achievement in her career.

Now, Shenseea has officially followed that album with Catalyst. The eight-track EP gives her an opportunity to deliver new music while bringing together several notable collaborators.

With Asake, Vybz Kartel and Loe Shimmy joining her across the project, Shenseea continues demonstrating her ability to connect dancehall with different musical markets.

The Jamaican star has spent several years building an international career through solo releases, major collaborations and performances. Catalyst adds another milestone to that journey.

Fans can now stream all eight tracks and experience Shenseea’s latest body of work, including her collaborations with three notable artists from different corners of the music industry.

With Catalyst officially out now, Shenseea is giving fans another reason to keep her music in rotation as she continues her international run.

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