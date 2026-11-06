Coi Leray – “Spin Back”

Coi Leray Releases New “Spin Back” Single

Coi Leray is back with another new single. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer has officially released her latest record, “Spin Back,” giving fans another addition to her growing catalog of music in 2026. The release continues an especially active year for the New Jersey artist, who has been moving between hip-hop, R&B, pop and dance-inspired sounds.

“Spin Back” also arrives as Coi continues preparing her next studio album. She has not revealed the project’s official title or release date yet. However, her steady stream of singles and collaborations has kept listeners engaged as they wait for more details about the upcoming body of work.

The new single follows several releases throughout the year, including collaborations with Lucky Daye, Diplo, Eladio Carrión and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Coi has continued showing her versatility through these different musical partnerships, while keeping her own personality at the center of her releases.

Coi Leray Continues Her 2026 Run With “Spin Back”

“Spin Back” gives Coi another opportunity to showcase her artistry as she continues building momentum. The release follows an announcement earlier this week that revealed the single would arrive on November 6.

The timing also places the song among several notable releases arriving during the first week of November. Coi joins artists delivering new music as fans prepare for another busy New Music Friday.

Although details about the song’s production and creative direction have been limited, its arrival adds another chapter to Coi’s recent run. She has consistently explored different sounds throughout her career, and her latest releases have continued that approach.

Coi has built a following through her melodic delivery, confident personality and ability to move between different styles. Her catalog includes records that lean heavily into hip-hop, alongside songs that highlight her singing and pop influences.

“Spin Back” now gives fans another release to enjoy while they wait for her next album.

Coi Leray Recently Released “Milk N Cookies” With Lucky Daye

Before releasing “Spin Back,” Coi joined Grammy-winning R&B singer Lucky Daye for “Milk N Cookies.”

The collaboration arrived on October 30 as part of Epic Records’ Epic Presents: Holiday Radio compilation. The 14-track project brought together several artists for a collection of holiday-inspired music.

Coi and Lucky Daye’s collaboration appears as the third track. It brings together Coi’s melodic delivery and Lucky’s smooth R&B vocals for a seasonal release.

The song also represents another example of Coi’s willingness to experiment with different musical styles. Although hip-hop remains an important part of her identity, she has continued exploring opportunities in R&B and pop.

Lucky Daye has also established himself as one of R&B’s most respected contemporary artists. His appearance alongside Coi creates an interesting pairing for listeners who follow both genres.

Coi Leray Released “Nothing Into Something” With Diplo

In September, Coi teamed up with Grammy-winning producer and DJ Diplo for “Nothing Into Something.”

The September 18 release showcased another side of her artistry. Coi incorporated more singing into the record, while Diplo provided dance-inspired production.

The accompanying music video featured Coi surrounded by lookalikes in a studio setting. Directed by Zev York, the visual helped bring the song’s themes of personal growth and success to life.

The collaboration continued Coi’s run of releases with artists from different musical backgrounds. It also demonstrated her comfort with exploring sounds beyond traditional rap production.

Her work with Diplo added another international name to a growing list of collaborators from 2026.

Coi Leray Collaborated With Eladio Carrión and YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Coi also delivered “Outside” featuring Latin Grammy-winning artist Eladio Carrión on June 26.

The collaboration connected the New Jersey rapper with one of Latin music’s biggest international names. It also allowed both artists to bring their different musical backgrounds together.

Earlier in March, Coi teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for “Better Than Yours.” The record brought together two artists with established fan bases and different approaches to hip-hop.

The collaboration also became a notable moment in Coi’s 2026 run. “Better Than Yours” reached No. 1 on the Mediabase U.S. urban radio chart during the summer, adding another achievement to her career.

Coi has continued demonstrating that she is comfortable working with artists across different genres. Her collaborations have helped keep her music in front of audiences while she develops her next project.

Coi Also Released “Maybe” and “ALL THAT A$$”

Coi’s 2026 catalog includes several additional releases.

In February, she delivered “Maybe,” adding another solo record to her growing collection of music. She also appeared on “ALL THAT A$$,” which featured contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih and KDDO.

That collaboration arrived in May and gave Coi another opportunity to work alongside established names in hip-hop and R&B.

Her other recent releases include “BOOMERANG,” along with collaborations such as “Lick Back (Remix)” featuring Skrilla, “Act Like You Know” with Shoreline Mafia, and “Pink Money” with Bktherula and G Herbo.

These releases have helped make 2026 another productive year for Coi. Rather than limiting herself to one particular sound, she has continued exploring different styles while maintaining the personality that initially attracted listeners.

Coi Leray Is Preparing Her Next Album

While Coi has continued releasing individual singles, fans also have another major project to anticipate.

In September, she teased her next full-length album through a cinematic announcement video. During the clip, she responded to a question about what was coming next with two words: “My album.”

Although she has not revealed its title, tracklist or official release date, the announcement generated excitement about her next full-length project.

The upcoming album would follow her 2023 self-titled project, COI, as well as her 2025 EP, What Happened To Forever?

Her latest releases have provided a glimpse into the different musical directions she could explore on the album. However, Coi has yet to confirm which of her newer singles will appear on the project.

With collaborations spanning hip-hop, R&B, Latin music and dance, she has continued building a diverse catalog.

“Spin Back” Adds Another Release to Coi Leray’s Catalog

Coi Leray is continuing to keep new music coming for her supporters. “Spin Back” adds another single to a year that has already included several solo releases and high-profile collaborations.

The new record also arrives as anticipation builds for her next album. Coi has continued showing different sides of her artistry, giving fans plenty of music to enjoy while she prepares for that next chapter.

For now, listeners can add “Spin Back” to the growing list of releases from the New Jersey star in 2026.

The single continues a busy year for Coi Leray and gives her fanbase another reason to keep an eye on what she delivers next.

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