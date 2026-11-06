Stream: Chxrry – “U, Me & My Ego” [Deluxe Edition]

Chxrry Releases “U, Me & My Ego” Deluxe Album

Chxrry is back with more new music for fans. The Toronto-born R&B singer has officially released the deluxe edition of her debut album, U, Me & My Ego, giving listeners an expanded version of the project and a highly anticipated collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema.

The deluxe release arrives through XO Records and Republic Records, continuing an exciting year for the rising singer. The original album arrived on May 29 and featured 10 tracks, including collaborations with Cash Cobain and Mariah The Scientist.

Now, Chxrry is giving fans another opportunity to experience the project with additional music. One of the biggest highlights of the expanded edition is “Big Shot,” featuring Rema.

The collaboration brings together two artists with different musical backgrounds. Chxrry’s contemporary R&B and pop influences meet Rema’s Afrobeats sound, creating another international connection for both performers.

The release also continues Chxrry’s momentum following her first headlining tour and several major performances throughout 2026.

Chxrry Releases U, Me & My Ego Deluxe Album

The original U, Me & My Ego album introduced listeners to another side of Chxrry’s artistry. Across 10 tracks, she explored confidence, relationships, heartbreak, attraction and the complicated emotions that come with romantic situations.

The project also showcased her ability to balance vulnerable songwriting with confident performances. Chxrry approached the album with an attitude that embraces both sides of her personality, allowing her ego to become an important part of its overall concept.

Her original tracklist featured “Blockstar,” “U, Me & My Ego,” “Hall of Fame,” “Bible,” “Call Security,” “Boring,” “Badness,” “Bottles & Lights,” “Groupie” and “Main Character.”

Cash Cobain appeared on “Badness,” while Mariah The Scientist joined her for “Bottles & Lights.” Both collaborations helped bring additional attention to the album.

With the deluxe edition now available, Chxrry is extending that musical experience with more material for her growing audience.

Rema Joins Chxrry on New Song “Big Shot”

One of the biggest attractions on the deluxe edition is “Big Shot,” featuring Rema.

The collaboration generated excitement after Chxrry began previewing the record ahead of its release. She initially kept the featured artist’s identity under wraps when revealing the deluxe tracklist on November 2.

However, fans began connecting the dots after an audio preview surfaced featuring Rema’s recognizable vocals. Chxrry subsequently gave listeners more reason to anticipate the collaboration ahead of the project’s arrival.

Rema has become one of Afrobeats’ biggest international stars over the past several years. His catalog includes major records such as “Calm Down,” “Soundgasm” and “Charm.”

His 2022 album, Rave & Roses, helped introduce his music to an even wider international audience. The Selena Gomez-assisted remix of “Calm Down” became a global hit and further established him as a major name in contemporary African music.

Meanwhile, Chxrry has continued developing her own international presence through touring and collaborations.

“Big Shot” brings their respective sounds together, giving Chxrry another opportunity to reach Afrobeats listeners while introducing Rema’s audience to more of her R&B catalog.

The collaboration is also another notable addition to her growing list of musical connections.

Chxrry’s Original Album Featured Mariah The Scientist and Cash Cobain

Before releasing the deluxe edition, Chxrry delivered a 10-track original album that featured two notable collaborations.

One of the standout records was “Bottles & Lights,” featuring Mariah The Scientist. The two singers connected through their shared interest in emotionally driven R&B, with the collaboration exploring the complicated side of romantic relationships.

Mariah has continued establishing herself as one of contemporary R&B’s recognizable voices. Her albums, including To Be Eaten Alive and Hearts Sold Separately, have helped build her dedicated following.

Chxrry also recruited Cash Cobain for “Badness.” The Bronx rapper and producer has become known for his distinctive approach to New York drill and sample-driven production.

His appearance brought another musical influence into the original album, allowing Chxrry to explore a different sound alongside her R&B-focused material.

Other standout songs included “Hall of Fame,” “Main Character” and “Call Security.”

“Main Character” was particularly important to Chxrry’s growing popularity. The record helped strengthen her presence among younger R&B listeners and became a recognizable release throughout her 2025 run.

The original album also followed her 2023 EP, Siren, which included records such as “More” and “Never Had This.”

Chxrry Continues Her XO Records Journey

Chxrry has continued making major strides since joining The Weeknd’s XO Records.

The singer, formerly known as Chxrry22, became the first woman signed to the label in 2022. Since then, she has steadily developed her sound through singles, EPs, collaborations and live performances.

Her earlier releases included The Other Side in 2022 and Siren in 2023. Both projects helped introduce listeners to her alternative R&B direction.

She also appeared on The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow album through “Reflections Laughing,” which featured Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine.

That appearance gave Chxrry another opportunity to showcase her vocals alongside some of the music industry’s biggest names.

She also continued building relationships with artists outside the XO family. Her appearances alongside Rema, Destin Conrad and other performers have helped expand her musical connections.

The release of U, Me & My Ego in May marked another major milestone. The deluxe edition now gives her an opportunity to build further on that accomplishment.

Chxrry Builds Momentum Through Touring and Performances

Beyond her recorded music, Chxrry has also been expanding her presence onstage.

Earlier in 2026, she joined Mariah The Scientist for the European leg of her Hearts Sold Separately tour. She also appeared on FLO’s sold-out Access All Areas tour.

Those opportunities allowed her to introduce her music to audiences across different markets while gaining additional live performance experience.

Chxrry also joined Rema onstage at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. That appearance was another notable moment considering their eventual collaboration on “Big Shot.”

She has also performed alongside Destin Conrad in her hometown, continuing to build relationships with other emerging R&B performers.

Her first headlining tour was another important career achievement. It allowed her to bring the music from U, Me & My Ego directly to fans and showcase more of her personality as a performer.

The deluxe release gives her another opportunity to keep that momentum going as she continues developing her catalog.

Chxrry Adds Another Milestone to Her 2026 Run

With U, Me & My Ego (Deluxe) officially out now, Chxrry is giving fans another reason to keep her music in rotation.

The expanded project builds on the original album while introducing additional material, including “Big Shot” featuring Rema. That collaboration is particularly exciting because it connects two artists who continue expanding their international audiences.

Chxrry has spent the past several years developing her identity as an R&B performer. From her early XO Records releases to her debut album and first headlining tour, she has continued taking important steps forward.

Now, the deluxe edition gives listeners another look at her musical direction.

With Rema joining her for “Big Shot,” Chxrry also adds another international collaboration to her growing catalog.

Fans can now stream U, Me & My Ego (Deluxe) and experience the expanded version of her debut album.

The latest release makes November another exciting month for the Toronto singer as she continues building her name within the R&B landscape.

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