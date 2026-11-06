Stream: Jack Harlow – “Sweet Action II”

Jack Harlow Releases “Sweet Action II EP”

Jack Harlow is back with another new project for fans. The Louisville rapper has officially released his highly anticipated Sweet Action II EP, giving listeners seven new tracks and a special collaboration with legendary R&B singer Babyface.

The new release arrives as another major moment in Harlow’s 2026 music run. It also serves as a follow-up to his original Sweet Action EP, which arrived in March 2020. Six years later, the rapper is revisiting that title with a different perspective on relationships, romance and personal growth.

Sweet Action II features seven tracks, including the Babyface-assisted collaboration titled “TOO SOON.” The project also includes “SIGNORA,” “SHE GETS ME,” “610 MAGNOLIA,” “HOLD BACK,” “PRESSURE” and “MOVE ON.”

The new EP allows Harlow to continue exploring musical styles outside traditional hip-hop production. It also builds on the R&B influences that have become more prominent throughout his recent releases.

Jack Harlow Revisits the Sweet Action Era

When Harlow released the original Sweet Action EP in March 2020, he was experiencing a major turning point in his career. The six-track project helped introduce more listeners to his personality, humor and musical approach.

One of its biggest records was “WHATS POPPIN,” which eventually became a massive commercial success. The song helped elevate Harlow’s profile and opened additional opportunities for him within mainstream hip-hop.

The record received even more attention after its remix featured DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. That version became a major hit and helped establish Harlow as one of rap’s fastest-rising artists.

Now, he is revisiting that era with Sweet Action II. However, the sequel arrives after several years of personal and professional growth.

The rapper has experienced major changes since 2020. He has released multiple studio albums, earned major award nominations and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music.

His approach to songwriting has also evolved. Rather than focusing exclusively on rap records, Harlow has increasingly explored melodies, R&B influences and more personal subject matter.

The return to the Sweet Action title gives fans an opportunity to compare his earlier work with his current musical direction. It also shows how much his career has developed since the original EP introduced him to a much larger audience.

Babyface Joins Jack Harlow on “TOO SOON”

One of the biggest highlights of Sweet Action II is Harlow’s collaboration with Babyface.

The legendary R&B singer, songwriter and producer appears on “TOO SOON,” which is the second track on the EP. Their collaboration brings together two artists from different generations for a song that fits the project’s romantic themes.

Babyface has spent decades contributing to some of R&B’s most memorable records. His songwriting and production credits include work with artists such as Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston and Beyoncé.

His influence extends beyond his own solo catalog. Babyface has helped shape the sound of contemporary R&B through his work behind the scenes, making him one of the genre’s most respected figures.

His appearance also adds another interesting dimension to Harlow’s recent musical direction. The Louisville rapper has increasingly incorporated R&B influences into his releases, making this collaboration a fitting addition to his catalog.

Having Babyface involved creates an interesting connection between contemporary hip-hop and traditional R&B. Harlow gets an opportunity to work with an artist whose influence extends across several generations of music.

The collaboration is among the most notable moments on the seven-track release. It also gives listeners another reason to check out the project in its entirety.

Jack Harlow Reveals Sweet Action II Tracklist

Sweet Action II features seven songs, giving fans a relatively concise listening experience.

Here is the complete tracklist:

“SIGNORA” “TOO SOON” featuring Babyface “SHE GETS ME” “610 MAGNOLIA” “HOLD BACK” “PRESSURE” “MOVE ON”

The project opens with “SIGNORA” before transitioning into the Babyface-assisted collaboration. Meanwhile, titles such as “SHE GETS ME” and “MOVE ON” fit the broader relationship themes surrounding the EP.

“610 MAGNOLIA” is another interesting addition to the tracklist. Harlow also gives listeners several other records that allow him to explore different subjects throughout the collection.

The seven-song format makes Sweet Action II a relatively quick listening experience. However, it still gives the rapper enough room to explore different musical ideas.

Throughout the project, Harlow explores different perspectives on love and maintaining personal freedom. The EP also allows him to balance his recognizable personality with more vulnerable songwriting.

Fans who have followed his career since the original Sweet Action will also be able to hear how his approach to music has changed.

Jack Harlow Continues His Musical Growth With Monica

Sweet Action II also arrives after an important year for Harlow.

Earlier in 2026, he released his fourth studio album, Monica. The project marked another creative direction for the rapper, who incorporated more R&B influences into his sound.

Monica followed his 2023 album, Jackman., which showcased a more introspective approach to his songwriting. Before that, Harlow released Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022 and That’s What They All Say in 2020.

His 2022 album featured major collaborations and records, including “First Class” and “Churchill Downs” featuring Drake. Those releases helped establish him as one of the most recognizable names in mainstream hip-hop.

Meanwhile, Jackman. gave listeners a different look at his artistry. The project focused more heavily on personal experiences and storytelling.

With Monica, Harlow continued exploring sounds outside traditional rap production. Its arrival earlier this year set the stage for another R&B-influenced release.

The new EP now gives him an opportunity to continue that progression while revisiting a title that played an important role in his early career.

Jack Harlow Adds Another Chapter to His Career

The release of Sweet Action II adds another chapter to Harlow’s musical journey. The rapper has continued finding different ways to approach his music while maintaining the personality that initially attracted listeners.

The new EP also highlights his interest in exploring relationships through different musical perspectives. Having Babyface involved makes the release even more notable, especially with the legendary singer contributing to “TOO SOON.”

Six years after the original Sweet Action, Harlow has returned with a project that reflects his growth as an artist and songwriter.

His latest release also arrives during a period when he continues to expand his musical identity. Harlow has demonstrated an interest in stepping outside expectations, whether through introspective rap records or R&B-inspired collaborations.

With seven new tracks officially available, fans can now experience the latest chapter of his catalog and hear how his approach to romance, relationships and personal freedom has changed over the years.

For Harlow, Sweet Action II is another opportunity to show that his artistry extends beyond the records that initially made him a household name. The EP also gives longtime supporters something familiar through its connection to the 2020 project.

Now, listeners can stream Sweet Action II and experience all seven tracks, including the highly anticipated Babyface collaboration.

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