Stream: Lil Baby – “Fresh”

Lil Baby releases new studio album “Fresh”

Atlanta superstarLil Baby is officially back with a new album. His highly anticipated fifth studio project, FRESH, is now available, giving fans another full-length release to enjoy as he continues an eventful run in hip-hop. The project arrives through Quality Control Music and Motown Records.

The album features 17 tracks and includes appearances from some of Lil Baby’s closest collaborators. Future, Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez join him on “All My Partnas.” Rylo also makes a separate appearance on “In Your Head.”

One of the biggest talking points surrounding FRESH is its relatively small guest list. Rather than filling the album with numerous collaborations, Lil Baby keeps much of the spotlight on himself. That gives listeners plenty of opportunities to hear his latest solo material while still bringing in familiar voices at key moments.

Lil Baby’s FRESH Album Features 17 Songs

Lil Baby revealed the FRESH tracklist ahead of its release, building anticipation for the album’s arrival. The 17-song collection includes previously released material alongside several new records.

The project opens with “Top Uh It” and continues with “Mr. Do Something,” “Burnt S***” and “Be The One.” Other titles include “Ain’t Goin,” “Do It (Keep Goin)” and “My Side.”

“All My Partnas” is one of the album’s biggest collaborations. The song brings together Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez. The combination gives the Atlanta rapper an opportunity to reunite with two major collaborators while also featuring one of the city’s rising artists.

Rylo Rodriguez also appears on “In Your Head.” His presence on two tracks makes him the most frequently featured guest on the digital edition.

The remaining songs include “Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P),” the smash hit “Dead Fresh,” “Your Fault,” “All Us,” “Like A Brat,” “Televised,” “Rareform” and “Keep Goin.”

Here is the official digital tracklist:

“Top Uh It” “Mr. Do Something” “Burnt S***” “Be The One” “Ain’t Goin” “Do It (Keep Goin)” “All My Partnas” featuring Future, Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez “My Side” “Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P)” “Dead Fresh” “Your Fault” “All Us” “In Your Head” featuring Rylo Rodriguez “Like A Brat” “Televised” “Rareform” “Keep Goin”

The tracklist was shared through the album’s official announcement from Universal Music Canada. Universal Music Canada+1

“Dead Fresh” Leads the Album’s Rollout

Lil Baby began introducing fans to this era with “Dead Fresh.” The Pharrell Williams-produced single arrived ahead of the album and helped establish the sound and direction of the project.

The record also generated significant attention across radio and streaming platforms. According to the album announcement, “Dead Fresh” spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 18 on the chart. It also reached No. 1 at Urban and Rhythmic radio.

The song has an interesting connection to the fashion world. Pharrell first debuted it during Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2027 menswear presentation in Paris in June. That moment gave the record an early spotlight before its official release.

“Dead Fresh” ultimately became the lead single for FRESH. Its inclusion on the album gives fans a chance to revisit the song as part of the larger project.

Lil Baby also released “Coast 2 Coast” with Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk during the album’s rollout. The accompanying music video features the artists traveling around Atlanta aboard a school bus that turns into a party bus. The release added another hometown connection to the campaign.

Future, Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez Join Lil Baby

The guest appearances on FRESH bring together artists who have established musical relationships with Lil Baby.

Future has collaborated with Baby on several records throughout their careers. Young Thug also has a longstanding connection with the rapper, including their previous work together on “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.”

Their appearance alongside Rylo Rodriguez on “All My Partnas” is particularly notable. The collaboration brings three different voices into one record while keeping the focus on Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

Rylo’s additional appearance on “In Your Head” gives him another opportunity to connect with Lil Baby’s audience. The two artists have worked together frequently, making his presence on the album a natural addition.

The limited number of guest appearances also makes FRESH a largely solo release. Lil Baby carries most of the 17 tracks himself, allowing listeners to focus on his performances and the album’s overall direction.

FRESH Follows WHAM and The Leaks

The new album follows Lil Baby’s 2025 release WHAM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That project featured appearances from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug and GloRilla.

He later returned with The Leaks, a mixtape that continued his momentum and delivered additional music for fans. Now, FRESH gives him another opportunity to make an impact with a full-length release.

Lil Baby has remained one of Atlanta’s most prominent rap artists since breaking through with records that helped define his rise. His catalog includes major releases such as Harder Than Ever, My Turn and It’s Only Me.

My Turn was especially important to his career. The album became one of 2020’s biggest releases across multiple genres and further established his commercial reach.

With FRESH, Baby now has another project for listeners to explore. Its 17 tracks also give him a substantial collection of new music to bring to upcoming performances.

Lil Baby Announces Fresh Prince of Atlanta Birthday Show

The album’s arrival also comes ahead of a major hometown celebration. Lil Baby previously announced his Fresh Prince of Atlanta birthday show, scheduled for December 5 at State Farm Arena.

The concert will celebrate his birthday while giving fans an opportunity to experience his music live in Atlanta. The event also connects directly to the FRESH era, making it an important date for supporters following the album rollout.

Lil Baby has continued to represent Atlanta on a national level through his music, collaborations and live performances. His upcoming hometown show adds another major moment to his schedule.

For now, listeners can turn their attention to FRESH. With 17 tracks and appearances from Future, Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Baby has delivered another major release for his fanbase.

The album also gives fans plenty of new material to discuss as he moves into the next chapter of his career.

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