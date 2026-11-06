K Carbon – “Exhausted” [VIDEO]

K Carbon releases visuals for “Exhausted”

Memphis rapper K Carbon is continuing to build momentum behind her latest project, First Lady, with the release of her newest music video. The rising hip-hop artist has officially released the visuals for “Exhausted,” giving fans another opportunity to experience one of the records from her new album.

“Exhausted” appears on First Lady, which K Carbon released on October 27. The 15-track project features an impressive lineup of Southern hip-hop talent, including Pooh Shiesty, GloRilla, BossMan Dlow, Baby Drill, OMB Peezy and K Camp.

The album represents another important release for K Carbon as she continues establishing herself in Memphis rap. She has been delivering new music throughout 2026 while building relationships with established artists across the genre.

With “Exhausted” now receiving an official video, K Carbon is keeping attention on First Lady following its release. The new visual also gives listeners another reason to revisit the project and discover more of its standout records.

K Carbon Releases “Exhausted” Music Video

K Carbon’s new “Exhausted” video arrives as part of her continued promotion for First Lady. The release gives the Memphis rapper another opportunity to bring attention to the 15-song album while showcasing more of her artistry.

The record is among the songs featured on the project, which arrived October 27. Its new visual treatment helps extend the album’s promotional campaign beyond its initial streaming release.

Music videos continue to play an important role in helping artists connect with their audiences. They allow rappers to give fans another perspective on their records while introducing their music to listeners who may not have explored the entire project.

For K Carbon, releasing “Exhausted” is another step in keeping her latest body of work in conversation. The Memphis native has continued developing her catalog through different sounds and collaborations.

Her latest album also gives listeners a better understanding of the musical direction she is pursuing. With 15 tracks and several notable guest appearances, First Lady offers plenty of material for fans to explore.

K Carbon’s First Lady Album Features Pooh Shiesty, GloRilla and More

K Carbon officially released First Lady on October 27, delivering a 15-track project featuring several recognizable names in Southern hip-hop.

The album includes appearances from fellow Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty and hometown star GloRilla. Both artists have established themselves as major names in hip-hop, making their appearances notable additions to the project.

BossMan Dlow also appears on the album. The Florida rapper has enjoyed significant momentum through his energetic records and distinctive delivery.

Other guest appearances include Baby Drill, OMB Peezy and K Camp. Their contributions bring additional Southern hip-hop representation to the project.

The collaborations help highlight K Carbon’s connections throughout the region. Memphis, Atlanta and other Southern markets have continued producing influential artists who bring different approaches to the genre.

Having these artists appear on First Lady also gives the album an opportunity to reach listeners across multiple fan bases.

However, the project is still centered on K Carbon. The 15 tracks allow her to showcase her own musical identity while incorporating collaborations that complement the overall release.

K Carbon Celebrated First Lady With Atlanta Release Party

K Carbon also celebrated the arrival of First Lady with a special release party in Atlanta.

The event took place at Rolling Loud Studios in Midtown Atlanta. Guests enjoyed cocktails and food while celebrating the Memphis rapper’s latest musical accomplishment.

K Carbon also performed songs from the project during the event. Her performance gave attendees an opportunity to experience some of the new material in person while celebrating the album’s official arrival.

The Atlanta gathering was another important moment in the rollout. Although K Carbon represents Memphis, she has continued building connections throughout the South, particularly in Atlanta’s hip-hop community.

The city has become an important destination for artists looking to connect with industry figures, collaborators and supporters. Celebrating First Lady there allowed K Carbon to bring her latest project to an audience outside her hometown.

The release party also highlighted the work that went into putting the album together. With 15 tracks and appearances from established artists, the project represents a significant addition to her growing catalog.

K Carbon Has Delivered More Music Throughout 2026

Before releasing First Lady, K Carbon had already been keeping listeners engaged with additional music throughout 2026.

Among her previous releases were “Stay Strapped” and “Cocaine Krazy,” featuring Atlanta rap veteran Young Dro.

The latter collaboration was particularly notable because it connected K Carbon with another respected Southern hip-hop artist. Young Dro has been an established voice in Atlanta rap for years, making the collaboration another example of K Carbon connecting with artists who have helped shape the region’s sound.

“Stay Strapped” also added to her growing collection of releases this year.

These records helped build anticipation for what would eventually become First Lady. Rather than relying on one major release, K Carbon has continued giving listeners new material while developing her identity as an artist.

Her latest album now brings several of those efforts together as she looks to reach an even larger audience.

Memphis Continues Producing Female Hip-Hop Talent

K Carbon is part of a Memphis hip-hop scene that continues to attract attention nationally.

The city has produced several influential artists, including Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty. Their success has helped establish Memphis as one of the most recognizable markets in Southern rap.

Female artists have also continued making their presence felt throughout the city and beyond.

GloRilla’s success has helped bring additional attention to Memphis female rap, while emerging artists continue working to establish their own identities.

K Carbon is looking to build on that momentum through her music, collaborations and growing visibility.

Her connection to artists such as GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty is particularly notable given their shared Memphis roots. Their appearances on First Lady also highlight the importance of hometown connections within the city’s music community.

At the same time, her collaborations with artists from other Southern markets demonstrate her interest in expanding beyond Memphis.

K Carbon Keeps First Lady Momentum Going With New Video

With First Lady officially available and “Exhausted” now receiving its own music video, K Carbon has another opportunity to introduce her music to new listeners.

The album’s 15 tracks feature an impressive collection of collaborators, while her previous releases this year have helped maintain attention on her developing career.

Her Atlanta release party at Rolling Loud Studios also provided an opportunity to celebrate the project with supporters and experience the new music live.

K Carbon continues working toward a larger position in hip-hop while representing Memphis through her music. With collaborations featuring Pooh Shiesty, GloRilla, BossMan Dlow, Baby Drill, OMB Peezy and K Camp, First Lady gives her another platform to showcase her sound.

Fans can now stream First Lady, which arrived October 27, and watch the newly released “Exhausted” music video.

The latest visual keeps the focus on K Carbon’s newest project as she continues building her catalog and expanding her presence throughout Southern hip-hop.

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