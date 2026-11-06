Jeezy announces his sixth annual Sno Ball Gala coming to Atlanta

Jeezy Announces His sixth annual Sno Ball Gala

Jeezy is continuing his commitment to giving back to the Atlanta community through another year of his annual Sno Ball Gala. The Grammy-nominated rapper, New York Times bestselling author and philanthropist will present the Sixth Annual Sno Ball Gala on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

This year’s celebration will feature celebrated actor and comedian Bill Bellamy as its host. Bellamy will bring his signature humor and charisma to an evening centered on philanthropy, entertainment and community impact.

The annual event will benefit Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation. It will also bring together influential figures from entertainment, business and the community for an evening of fundraising and giving back.

Over the years, the Sno Ball Gala has become an important part of Jeezy’s philanthropic efforts. The event combines the influence of hip-hop culture with a mission to create meaningful opportunities for young people.

Jeezy Continues His Commitment to Atlanta Through Sno Ball Gala

Jeezy has consistently emphasized the importance of investing in the communities that helped shape him. Through the Street Dreamz Foundation, he continues to turn that commitment into programs and initiatives designed to help young people build brighter futures.

The Sno Ball Gala provides an opportunity for supporters, corporate partners and community leaders to contribute to that mission. It also highlights the importance of bringing different industries together to create opportunities for the next generation.

Education, entrepreneurship and community development remain central to the foundation’s work. These areas are particularly important as young people look for resources, mentorship and opportunities to pursue their ambitions.

For Jeezy, the annual celebration represents more than another glamorous entertainment event. It allows him to use his platform and relationships to encourage others to invest in communities throughout Atlanta.

The rapper has built a successful career in music while expanding his work into business, literature and philanthropy. His efforts through the Street Dreamz Foundation continue to reflect his interest in making a difference beyond entertainment.

Street Dreamz Foundation Celebrates a Landmark Year

The sixth annual Sno Ball Gala arrives following an important year for the Street Dreamz Foundation. Several initiatives have demonstrated the organization’s commitment to supporting families and creating opportunities for young people.

One major focus has been youth entrepreneurship. Jeezy serves as the official Program Ambassador for Young CEO’s, a program developed in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

Through this initiative, he is helping champion entrepreneurship among young people. The program aims to encourage the next generation of business leaders by exposing them to opportunities and resources that can help turn their ideas into reality.

The foundation has also worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. These efforts helped provide children and their families with special experiences and memorable moments.

Additionally, the organization partnered with Atlanta Life, SF and Goodr to host a pop-up grocery market. The initiative provided free groceries to 200 families, helping address an important need within the community.

These efforts represent different aspects of the foundation’s mission. From supporting young entrepreneurs to helping families access groceries, the organization continues to prioritize initiatives that can make a direct difference.

The foundation believes young people should have opportunities to look beyond their current circumstances. Its programs aim to provide resources that encourage them to pursue their goals and recognize their potential.

Bill Bellamy to Host the Sixth Annual Celebration

Bill Bellamy will bring his comedic talents to this year’s Sno Ball Gala as the official host.

The veteran entertainer has built a successful career across television, film and stand-up comedy. His personality and experience make him a fitting addition to an evening that will celebrate entertainment, philanthropy and community leadership.

Guests will also have opportunities to participate in silent and live auctions throughout the evening. These auctions will feature exclusive items and experiences while giving attendees another way to contribute to the Street Dreamz Foundation.

The event will recognize the supporters, partnerships and community members who help make the foundation’s work possible.

Sno Ball Gala Proceeds to Support Youth Opportunities

Proceeds from the November 10 celebration will support several key areas of the Street Dreamz Foundation’s work.

These initiatives include technology, entrepreneurship, #HealthIsWealth and financial literacy. Each area plays an important role in helping young people develop the knowledge and skills needed to build successful futures.

Technology education can introduce young people to opportunities in an increasingly digital world. Entrepreneurship programs can help them develop business ideas and understand what it takes to become future business owners.

Financial literacy is another important focus. Learning how to manage money, understand financial opportunities and make informed decisions can help young people establish greater independence.

The foundation’s #HealthIsWealth initiative also highlights the importance of overall well-being.

Through continued fundraising and partnerships, the organization hopes to expand its reach and create additional pathways for young people to learn, lead and pursue their ambitions.

Jeezy Continues Successful Las Vegas Residency

Outside of his philanthropic work, Jeezy has also enjoyed a major year on the entertainment side. Since May, he has been performing his Legend of the Snowman Las Vegas residency at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The residency features a unique presentation of his extensive music catalog, with his biggest records reimagined alongside the Color of Noize Orchestra. Derrick Hodge conducts the orchestra, while Adam Blackstone serves as musical director. The production brings a different experience to Jeezy’s classic hip-hop records while celebrating his influence on the genre. Music+1

The residency initially launched with 10 performances before additional dates were added throughout the summer. Following a successful August 22 performance, Jeezy announced nine more shows, extending the residency through New Year’s Eve. During that August performance, he also received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip, with LeBron James joining in the special presentation. The Source+1

Jeezy will return to the Las Vegas stage on November 6 and 7. Additional November performances are scheduled for November 13 and 14. He will then return for a final December stretch featuring shows on December 18, 19, 20, 30 and 31.

The New Year’s Eve performance will officially close out his 2026 residency run. These upcoming appearances give fans more opportunities to experience The Legend of the Snowman before the year concludes. Live Nation+1

Jeezy Continues to Turn Success Into Community Impact

Jeezy’s sixth annual Sno Ball Gala represents another opportunity to bring Atlanta’s entertainment and business communities together for a meaningful cause.

His work through the Street Dreamz Foundation demonstrates how artists can use their influence to support initiatives outside of music. The foundation’s recent partnerships have also highlighted the importance of addressing different needs within the community.

With Bill Bellamy hosting, auctions planned and proceeds supporting several youth-focused initiatives, the November 10 event will continue the tradition of combining an upscale celebration with philanthropy.

For Jeezy, the ultimate goal remains creating opportunities for the next generation. Between his successful Las Vegas residency and continued philanthropic efforts in Atlanta, he is keeping his influence present across entertainment and community development.

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