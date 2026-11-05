Flo Milli to release “Throw That Money” single on November 6

Flo Milli Announces “Throw That Money” Single

Flo Milli is preparing to deliver another new single as she continues an active year in hip-hop. The Mobile, Alabama rapper will release her upcoming record, “Throw That Money,” on November 6. This will be another addition to a growing collection of music that she has delivered throughout 2026.

Flo Milli has kept fans entertained with several singles, freestyles and collaborations this year. Her latest announcement also comes as she prepares for her next studio album, Flo State, which she officially revealed in September.

“Throw That Money” is particularly exciting because Flo previously previewed the record during an intimate listening experience in Atlanta. The song was among the unreleased material she shared with attendees, giving some fans an early introduction to what she has been working on.

Now, the record is finally getting an official release. With November approaching, Flo Milli is showing no signs of slowing down as she continues developing her next musical era.

Flo Milli Prepares To Release “Throw That Money”

“Throw That Money” will arrive on November 6, giving fans another opportunity to hear new music from Flo Milli. The rapper previously introduced the record during her September 29 Smoke Sessions listening event at Means Street Studios in Atlanta.

The intimate event gave selected attendees an opportunity to hear several unreleased records from her upcoming Flo Stateera. Flo was also actively involved in the experience, dancing to her music and providing context for some of the selections.

“Throw That Money” was among the final records she played that evening. She described it as another sexy song before inviting the ladies closer to the front.

The early preview gave attendees a glimpse into another side of her upcoming music. Flo has become known for her confident personality, playful delivery and energetic approach to hip-hop. However, the Atlanta listening session also demonstrated that she is interested in exploring different moods and sounds.

The upcoming single should give the wider audience an opportunity to experience the record for themselves.

Its November 6 release also arrives just one day before the weekend, giving fans something new to add to their playlists.

Flo Milli Has Delivered Several Singles And Freestyles In 2026

Before announcing “Throw That Money,” Flo Milli had already been keeping her audience busy with multiple releases this year.

She started 2026 with “Flo Jackson,” which arrived on January 21. The single gave fans their first official taste of her music for the year and established an early foundation for what would become a consistent run.

Flo then continued releasing music through the summer.

In July, she delivered “Hot As A Bic,” another energetic record that showcased her recognizable personality and confident rap delivery. The single arrived on July 24 and continued her momentum heading into the second half of the year.

However, Flo Milli wasn’t limiting herself to traditional singles.

She also released “Lemon Drop Freestyle” and “She Da Shyt Freestyle,” giving fans additional opportunities to hear her focus on bars and delivery.

The freestyles were important additions to her 2026 catalog because they allowed her to showcase her rapping abilities outside the structure of a traditional single. Flo has always been comfortable expressing her confidence through witty lyrics, memorable lines and animated performances.

She continued that approach with “She Da Shyt Freestyle,” further demonstrating her ability to maintain her personality while delivering new material.

August also brought another notable release with “Mink Mink Mink.” The collaboration featured Big Money Blitz and RosarioRay, expanding Flo’s catalog beyond her solo material.

She followed that with “Too Bo$$y,” which arrived on August 14. The record samples Kelis’ iconic 2006 single “Bossy,” bringing a recognizable early-2000s influence into Flo’s current sound.

The Kelis sample was an interesting choice because “Bossy” remains one of the standout records from that era of R&B and hip-hop. Flo was able to put her own spin on a familiar musical foundation while continuing to embrace the confident attitude that has helped define her career.

She also appeared on “BRUCE WAYNE” alongside ATL Jacob and Japanese group BE:FIRST. The collaboration arrived on July 31 and introduced her to another international audience.

With “Flo Jackson,” “Hot As A Bic,” “Too Bo$$y,” “Mink Mink Mink” and her freestyle releases, Flo Milli has maintained a steady presence throughout 2026.

Now, “Throw That Money” will extend that run.

Flo Milli Announces Upcoming ‘Flo State’ Album

Another major development for the rapper this year was her announcement of Flo State.

Flo Milli officially revealed the title of her next studio album in September. The project will follow her 2024 release, Fine Ho, Stay, which helped further establish her position among hip-hop’s prominent female artists.

Fine Ho, Stay featured 14 tracks and included collaborations with Anycia, Gunna and Monaleo.

One of the biggest records associated with that album era was “Never Lose Me.” The song became a major moment in Flo Milli’s career, generating considerable attention across streaming platforms and social media.

It also received a high-profile remix featuring Cardi B and SZA, bringing together three recognizable women in music.

The success of “Never Lose Me” helped introduce Flo Milli to even more listeners. It also demonstrated her ability to create records that connect beyond her existing fanbase.

With Flo State, she now has an opportunity to build on that momentum.

The rapper has discussed wanting the upcoming album to represent her more authentically. She has also expressed an interest in having greater creative control over the music rather than allowing too many outside influences to shape her artistic direction.

That makes the project an important next step.

Although a complete tracklist and official release date have not been announced, Flo has already given fans a preview of several records.

Flo Milli Previews New Music During Atlanta Listening Event

Atlanta played an important role in introducing fans to the upcoming Flo State era.

On September 29, Flo Milli hosted an intimate Smoke Sessions listening experience at Means Street Studios. The invitation-only event allowed attendees to hear unreleased music while getting a closer look at the direction of her next album.

Among the records previewed were “I’m Back In That Mode,” “Still A Fan,” “Need That” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Im P” and “Throw That Money.”

She also introduced a softer, more sensual selection referred to as “Strawberry” during the listening experience.

The unreleased material demonstrated that Flo is interested in exploring several different musical directions. Some selections leaned into alternative production, while others featured nostalgic influences and more sensual sounds.

The collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was another major highlight. “Need That” gave attendees an early look at the two rappers potentially sharing the same record.

Flo’s decision to preview “Throw That Money” at the event also made its upcoming release especially interesting. Rather than simply introducing a completely unfamiliar song, she is now bringing a record to streaming platforms that some Atlanta attendees already had the opportunity to hear.

The listening session was another indication that Flo State could offer plenty of variety.

What Comes Next For Flo Milli?

Flo Milli has remained consistent throughout 2026, and “Throw That Money” is another example of her willingness to keep new music coming.

From her January release of “Flo Jackson” to the summer arrivals of “Hot As A Bic,” “Mink Mink Mink” and “Too Bo$$y,” she has given fans several different records to enjoy.

Her freestyle releases have also helped maintain attention on her lyrical abilities. Meanwhile, collaborations with artists such as ATL Jacob and BE:FIRST have expanded her musical reach.

Now, she is preparing to deliver “Throw That Money” on November 6 while continuing to build anticipation for Flo State.

The upcoming album will be her first full-length release since Fine Ho, Stay in 2024. That makes the next chapter particularly important as she looks to build on the success of her previous project and the popularity of “Never Lose Me.”

For now, fans can look forward to hearing “Throw That Money” officially arrive before the weekend.

With an active year of singles, freestyles and collaborations behind her, Flo Milli is keeping her momentum going while preparing for what could be another major album era.

“Throw That Money” arrives November 6.

The post Flo Milli to release “Throw That Money” single on November 6 appeared first on Hip Hop Vibe.